Hay Day Pop – Final Update Before Closing the Game

Hey, Pop Stars!

Unfortunately, we have made the hard decision to end the development of Hay Day Pop.

As many of you know, we here at Supercell set high standards for our games, and our goal is to ensure that each game we release will be played for years and remembered forever.

With the community's help, we made some great changes to the game that made it more fun with every update that we released.

We believe our players deserve to play the very best games. Sadly, despite all of our efforts, we feel that Hay Day Pop does not meet the standards we have set for ourselves and our players.

We have launched this final update for our dedicated players to say thank you and so you can continue to enjoy the game until we turn off the servers on February 1st, 2021.

Transfer Your Purchased Diamonds

If you have made any in-app purchases in Hay Day Pop and play any other Supercell games, you can contact our player support team, who will be happy to help you transfer them to another Supercell game.

Tap on Settings > Help & Support > Contact Us

Final Goodbye

We'd like to thank every single person that took the time to play our game and helped us along the way with feedback and suggestions.

Thank you for being the most amazing community; we could not be more grateful.

The Hay Day Pop Team