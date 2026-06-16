Hay Day and Joe Jonas Drop the Song of the Summer

Hay Day has teamed up with singer, songwriter, and actor Joe Jonas to debut “The Cozy Anthem,” an original track inspired by the game's iconic theme song.



“The Cozy Anthem” marks the kick-off of a two-week virtual music festival across in-game experiences in Hay Day and on social media, inviting players to remix their own Cozy Anthem in-game. Headlined by Jonas, the festival also spotlights a wide range of emerging, digital-first artists as supporting acts.







“With everything I’ve got going on, it’s not always easy to find a moment to disconnect. Hay Day has become one of those little escapes where I can relax, have fun, and recharge. There’s something strangely satisfying about checking on your farm before checking your emails,” said Joe Jonas. “I loved getting to put my own twist on the Hay Day theme song, and I’m excited for everyone to hear ‘The Cozy Anthem,’ make it their own, and hopefully join me on the farm.”



Starting June 16th, Jonas’ “The Cozy Anthem” will play across every farm in Hay Day, turning the entire game world into a shared summer soundtrack. Clickable music notes will float around players' farms as they tend to them, tied to global community milestones that unlock 13 playable note-inspired decorations to keep forever. Players will also be the first to unlock exclusive access to ‘Cozy Covers’ of the anthem directly in their community inbox.



From June 18th through June 30th, fans can join in directly by creating their own versions of “The Cozy Anthem” in a custom web experience and share their renditions on TikTok. Players can also get an exclusive in-game Cozy Jukebox decoration in-game, which plays “The Cozy Anthem,” a collectible keepsake that lets the anthem live on long after the festival ends.

“The Cozy Anthem” marks the kick-off of a two-week virtual music festival