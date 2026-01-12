Grow Together With Hay Day’s Neighborhood Event Featuring Lance Bass

This winter, neighborhoods are front and center in Hay Day, encouraging farmers to grow together.



Beginning on January 12 through February 13, players who join a neighborhood in Hay Day will get a beautiful Winter Maple Tree delivered to their farm as part of the Neighborhood Nurture Event.



You and your neighbors will grow your trees by completing everyday tasks like harvesting, truck orders, feeding animals, and more. The more tasks that are completed, the bigger the tree will grow and the better the rewards for the whole group!



To kick off the event, Hay Day has partnered with actor, singer and Hay Day lover Lance Bass to show you how to grow your tree. Lance is a long time player - his farm is at level 157 - and he is an active member of the Lancelot Farms Neighborhood!







“I have been playing Hay Day for years, and it’s always a highlight of my day to take care of my farm,” said Lance Bass. “I can’t wait to work with my neighbors to grow a Maple Tree in our neighborhood together and help support real tree-growing projects on farms around the world."



As Lance mentions, we’ll celebrate Hay Day farmers coming together to grow trees in their neighborhoods by supporting real-life farmers who grow trees on their farms, with our partners at The Rainforest Alliance!



When 1 million players reach Level 5 of their neighborhood tree, we’ll mark the achievement by growing 20,000 trees in real life – transforming an area the size of 500 football fields into thriving, forested farms full of life, helping hundreds of farming families build a more sustainable future.



The event starts January 12 alongside new and improved neighborhood search features, which means there’s no better time to join a neighborhood.