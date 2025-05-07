Through collaboration, learning, and meaningful action, Better Games Together strives to support the LGBTQIA+ community within the Finnish games industry. One of the highlights of our joint efforts is Helsinki Pride, and we’re proud to continue our sponsorship and support for the fourth consecutive year.



This year’s Helsinki Pride theme, Pride Without Borders, resonates deeply with us. As stated by Helsinki Pride, “At Helsinki Pride Community, we defend these values and recognize no borders or boundaries when it comes to human rights – they belong to everyone.” With around 30% of the Finnish games industry’s workforce and 53% of Supercell’s employees in Helsinki coming from international backgrounds, this message feels more relevant than ever.



Beyond our collaboration with Helsinki Pride, Better Games Together remains committed to fostering inclusivity through meetups, training, and roundtable discussions. Each organization within our collective also continues to drive internal diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, supporting the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.



Helsinki Pride Month takes place in June 2025, culminating in the Pride March on June 28. Look for the Better Games Together truck and walking block as we march with our colleagues for joy and solidarity!