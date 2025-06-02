Inferno Dragon Is Finally Getting His Evolution In Clash Royale

After nine years of being overlooked, the Inferno Dragon is finally getting an Evolution card in Clash Royale.



It wasn’t easy for Inferno Dragon to make this dream a reality. Frustrated by being overlooked in the Evolution lineup, Inferno Dragon took matters into his own hands and enlisted an unlikely ally to turn up the heat—Finnish comedian and self-proclaimed ‘Hollywood agent’ Ismo Leikola .



Inferno Dragon was spotted searching for new career opportunities, sparking rumors of a dramatic exit to a more Dragon-friendly franchise. But before venturing out on his own, Inferno Dragon and his agent Ismo prepared for a boardroom showdown at Supercell’s HQ.



In Evolution form, the Legendary air troop’s fire beams continue to increase in damage when switching between targets. So with no cooling down of his fiery wrath, let him drift over the halfway bridge and Towers will topple unless you quickly take him out.



Watch the tense negotiation here!



