We have some news to share: Supercell is planning to bring Merge Mansion into our live games portfolio. As part of this, we would acquire the rest of Metacore.

Merge Mansion is a special game that was created by the talented team at Metacore, who created the merge 2 genre from scratch. Since launching in 2020, millions of players around the world have been playing Merge Mansion for years, and they keep coming back. That kind of player loyalty is hard to build, and what Metacore has created deserves real respect.

We've long admired this game, and we believe it could be loved by even more players. Bringing it into Supercell would mean adding a great game to our portfolio alongside Hay Day, and serving a much broader casual player audience than we do today. We have a lot to learn from the new player base, and we're genuinely looking forward to it.

"Merge Mansion has a strong core that players have genuinely loved for over five years, built by a team that pioneered the merge 2 category itself," says Ilkka Paananen, CEO of Supercell. “I believe Merge Mansion's best days are still ahead. With Supercell's experience turning around and scaling global live games, alongside our capabilities in live operations and user acquisition, we can help it climb back to the top of its category – where it belongs."

"I truly believe Supercell is the best future home for Merge Mansion," says Mika Tammenkoski, CEO of Metacore. "It's an amazing game, and it deserves the best possible chance to succeed going forward."

