Welcoming Our New CFO to Join the Team

Hello,

At Supercell, the only thing we love more than making the best games is the brilliant people who bring that vision to life.

That’s why we’re excited that Gerard Griffin is joining the clan as Supercell’s new Chief Financial Officer. Ger, as he prefers to be called, brings more than 25 years of finance and business leadership experience from companies within the gaming, media and technology sectors including NBC, EA, Zynga, and, most recently, Sportradar.

Our CEO and co-founder Ilkka Paananen has warmly welcomed Ger to the Supercell team: “Ger knows what it takes to build and grow great companies. We have a long history of building great games, and Ger’s leadership will help us continue to build an even better business alongside this. His passion for games, extensive experience, and of course, special Irish sense of humor that seems to be a great match with the Supercell culture, will help us in leveling up.”

Ger says: “I’m thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Supercell and working with Ilkka and the leadership team in creatively growing our games and business. I am excited for the future as we continue to innovate and scale our best in class games portfolio and highly engaged player base.”

Rest assured: our outgoing CFO, Janne Snellman, is not going anywhere! Janne will remain an invaluable member of the leadership team. He will shift his focus to existing and future growth initiatives including supporting investee companies.

Thanks for reading; time to get back to talking about the games now!