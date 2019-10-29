Nova wins Clash World Championship

Following a fierce three-day competition at Hamburg, Germany’s Barclaycard Arena, Nova毛豆 emerged victorious during the inaugural Clash of Clans World Championship as part of ESL One. More than 40 million players competed in the first-ever global esports competition for Clash of Clans, which began with the Clan Wars League in-game qualifiers earlier this year and concluded this weekend as Nova毛豆 defeated MCES in a nail-biting best-of-three match. Nova was also victorious at the first-ever Clash Royale League World Finals last year, which took place in Tokyo, Japan. Team Queso, Tribe Gaming, Vatang, QueeN Walkers, INTZ and ShenZhou also gave it their all throughout the competition, and will each take home their share of the event’s $1M prize pool.

The World Champaionships marked was an incredible moment in the history for the game and the community. The level of competition this weekend had us on the edge of our seats, and we’re so proud of all the players who made it to Hamburg this weekend, especially Nova毛豆, who now holds the title of first-ever World Champions for both Clash of Clans and Clash Royale.

Hype video of the Finals:

The defining moment: