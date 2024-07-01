Reaching More Players Globally Through Squad Busters

Over the past few weeks, we’ve loved seeing players from across the world building their squads and battling together on Squad Busters.

Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever – and we’re always looking for new ways to take this further. Squad Busters is a new type of mobile game, and like with any other Supercell game, we want to keep trying out new things to reach a global community.

One way we’re doing this is introducing global pricing to Squad Busters, which we hope will allow us to reach even more players from across the world. This means the price of Gem passes and items will be more in line with the typical cost of goods and services in a player’s country.

This will come into effect in select markets by July, with additional markets expected to roll out later this year.



We’re always exploring new ways to improve players’ experiences, and we hope this opens up hits like Squad Busters to an even wider community of players.