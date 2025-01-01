FAQ: The End of Squad Busters

First of all, thank you for all the questions and for the huge wave of messages we got after the announcement. There were so many kind words and so much love for the team. It really means a lot to us. ❤️

When we launched Squad Busters, our goal was to bring all of Supercell’s worlds together in one fun, chaotic experience. Deciding to stop development was incredibly hard, and after announcing the decision, we asked players to share their questions. In this article we address as many as possible: why we made this decision, what it means for players, and how we’re honoring everyone who joined the journey.

About the Decision

Q: Why did you decide to stop developing Squad Busters?

A: Making this decision was incredibly tough for the whole team. We love Squad, but even after several reworks, including the big Heroes update, we couldn’t see a clear path forward that would bring it to the level we expect of Supercell games. The game would have needed another major pivot to work, but after everything we learned from the Heroes update, we knew that would mean changing the experience again for players who already enjoyed it, with no guarantee new players would connect with it either. We also realized the level of rework needed would have made it almost a completely new game. At that point, it felt more honest to stop here rather than rebuild Squad into something unrecognizable.

Q: If players preferred Squad 1.0, why not bring that back instead of ending the game?

A: We know many players loved Squad 1.0, and that’s part of what made this decision so hard. The reality is that 1.0 proved not to be scalable in the long run. When we introduced the Heroes update, we reworked almost every major system, including movement, pathfinding, targeting, fusions, chests, spells, economy, and more. Those changes are not compatible with 1.0 anymore. Reverting would have meant rebuilding the game from scratch, redoing months of work, and still ending up with a version we already knew was not working. If 1.0 had truly been thriving, we would have found a way to continue it. In the end, it was not a solid foundation to build on.

Q: Couldn’t you just update it less often instead of ending it?

A: We thought about keeping Squad going with smaller or slower updates, but that’s not how we build games at Supercell. We want every update to push the game forward in a meaningful way and keep it fun for years. When we realized we couldn’t keep improving Squad to the level we expect and that our players deserve, we decided it was better to stop than to stretch it just to keep it alive.

Access & Servers

Q: Will we still be able to play Squad Busters after development ends?

A: Yes. After the last update in December, no new content will be added, but the game will remain playable for quite some time. We plan to keep the servers running until somewhere between mid and the end of 2026. During that period, you’ll still be able to jump in, play with friends, and enjoy recurring events like Piñata. We want everyone to have the chance to keep having fun and say goodbye to Squad at their own pace before the servers eventually close.

Q: For how long will we still be able to play?

A: We plan to keep the servers running until somewhere between mid and the end of 2026.

Q: Will the game be playable offline or with private servers?

A: No. Squad Busters won’t be playable offline or through private servers once the official servers close. This would go against Supercell’s Terms of Service, which protect both players and our games.

Q: Why not release the code or let fans continue developing the game?

A: We totally understand why players would love to keep Squad alive in some way. Unfortunately, releasing the code or letting fans develop it isn’t something we can do. Squad includes content and characters from all Supercell games, which makes it complex both legally and technically. We also use internal tools and systems that can’t be shared publicly. As much as we’d love to see Squad live on, it’s just not something we can make happen.

Purchases, Transfers, and Rewards

Q: Will there be any kind of thank-you rewards or compensation?

A: Yes. The Squad-themed cosmetics for Supercell’s other live games are returning one last time for all Squad players. On top of that, the other Supercell games have prepared tiered bundles based on your Squad playtime, so the more time you spent playing before the announcement went live, the more rewards you’ll be able to claim. All rewards are available through the Supercell Store, so make sure your Squad Supercell ID is linked with Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, and Hay Day to be eligible.

Q: Can we transfer the gems or items we bought to another Supercell game?

A: Yes. Squad players can now request a purchase transfer through Squad’s player support. Money spent in 2025 can be converted into paid resources, such as Gems, in Supercell’s other live games. To claim the transfer, be ready to provide the game name, your player name, and player tag from the game you want to transfer to, and follow these steps:



Open Settings in Squad Busters



1. Tap More Settings

2. Tap Help and Support

3. Tap the blue chat icon on the top right

4. Click “Leave a message” button

5. Tap on “Transfer in-game currency”



This option will remain available until the end of 2025, so there’s plenty of time to submit a request.

Q: Why are only 2025 purchases being transferred? What about the ones I made before that?

A: We’re really proud of everything that was built and shared with players throughout 2024, and we understand why some players might feel this decision is unfair. It wasn’t an easy judgement call, but we believe it’s the right balance. We’re offering one of the most generous and comprehensive packages ever for a global game coming to an end, allowing purchases made in the last 10 months to be transferred, along with playtime-based rewards and exclusive Squad-themed cosmetics across Supercell’s other games. We’re confident this approach fairly recognises the time, support, and love players have given to Squad.

Q: I’ve played Squad but I can’t see any rewards for the other games in the Supercell Store. What should I do?

A: If you’ve played Squad and can’t see the Squad-themed items in the Supercell Store, try enabling Personalized Offers in your game’s settings. Once that option is turned on, the rewards should appear in the Store. Please note that playtime after the end of development announcement won’t count toward the rewards.

Progress & Accounts

Q: Can I keep my profile, stats, or memories somehow?

A: Once the servers shut down, player profiles and stats won’t be accessible anymore. We know many of you have special memories tied to your squads, matches, and achievements, so we encourage players to capture screenshots or clips before the servers close.

Community & Communication

Q: Why wasn’t there an earlier warning or communication about the end?

A: We honestly weren’t sure what direction we would take for a while, and it took time to explore all options before making a final decision. It was a tough call, and we didn’t want to share mixed signals or confuse anyone while we were still wrestling with it. But as soon as we’d made the decision, our goal was to communicate the news without delay. We shared it publicly just a few weeks later, as clearly and respectfully as we could.

Q: Why announce new things if the game was already ending?

A: When we shared the roadmap and announced the new content back in August, we truly didn’t know yet what the future of Squad would be. We were still exploring different paths for the game and hadn’t made a final decision. Those conversations about what could come next were happening in parallel with development. It was only later that we realized we wouldn’t be able to take Squad where we wanted it to go, and that’s when the decision to stop development was made.

Q: Many of us shared ideas to make the game better. Why end it instead of listening and trying them?

A: Throughout Squad’s life, many of the improvements we made came directly from community feedback, including removing early features that felt pay-to-win. The Heroes update was also heavily influenced by player feedback, especially from those who wanted more control and agency during matches. At the same time, we knew other players preferred the simplicity and charm of 1.0. Over time, it became clear that 1.0 wasn’t working the way we hoped, and we couldn’t keep building on top of it. In the end, the community was very split, which made finding the right direction even harder. Despite our best efforts, we couldn’t find a version that worked for everyone or gave Squad a clear path forward.

Q: Will the community channels (Discord, social media) stay open?

A: We don’t plan to officially shut down the community channels anytime soon. Once purchase transfers and thank-you gifts are sorted out, things will naturally become quieter, but we want to leave the spaces open for as long as the game is still playable. Even if activity slows down, they’ll stay up as a place for players to share memories and stay connected a bit longer.

Q: Will there be one last update or event before the game closes?

A: Yes! There will be one final update in December, bringing 8-Bit, Musketeer, and a Christmas event to Squad. We decided to keep developing these as a small tribute to the game and to everyone who’s been part of this journey. It’s our way of celebrating Squad one last time together and ending things on a joyful note.

Q: Were there unfinished features or characters that we won’t get to see?

A: Yes. There were a few characters and skins that never made it into the game, along with planned features like a trophy road for Heroes and new game modes. We were also exploring social systems such as clans, since we knew how excited the community was about them. Unfortunately, we couldn’t make the game’s foundation stable enough to add those features the way we wanted.

Q: Will any skins from Squad Busters appear in other Supercell games?

A: Never say never! There aren’t any plans right now to bring Squad skins directly into other games, but the Squad spirit is already living on through the Squad-themed cosmetics all Squad players can now claim in Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, and Boom Beach.

Closure

Q: What will happen to the Squad Busters team after this?

A: We’re all still here at Supercell. Most of us are already helping other teams, while others are taking a moment to rest and reflect after this long journey. It’s never easy to say goodbye to something we’ve poured so much love into, but we’re proud of what we built together and excited to bring everything we learned from Squad into whatever comes next.

Q: Is there any chance Squad Busters could come back in the future?

A: We do love Squad’s concept, bringing all the Supercell universes together was something truly special. But right now, there are no plans to bring the game back. If we ever were to revisit Squad in the future, it would be with a fresh start and potentially as a different type of game.

Q: If you could go back in time, what would you do differently with Squad Busters?

A: If we could go back in time, we’d spend more time making sure the very core gameplay of Squad was truly ready for primetime. We believed it was, but in the end, too few players connected with it deeply enough to find the fun and stay for the long term.

Thank you!

As we head into the final update, we want to once again thank everyone who played, supported, and believed in Squad. You made this adventure unforgettable.

- The Squad Busters Team