Squad Busters Development is Ending, Final Update in December 2025

We launched Squad Busters in May 2024 and were delighted that millions of you jumped in right from the start. The excitement around the launch and the positive response made us believe the game had the potential to stand alongside our biggest hits.

At Supercell, we celebrate what we learn from our failures, and Squad Busters was an opportunity to apply some of those lessons, especially from previous games with long beta periods. We wanted to move faster, take bold risks, and learn directly from a global audience instead of waiting years in a limited release.

What we learned was that we had got it wrong. The game did not meet the high expectations that both you, our players, and we at Supercell have for our games, and by early 2025, we faced a true crossroads, either accept that Squad Busters might never grow into the kind of global phenomenon we dreamed of, or take a big creative swing. We chose the latter. The introduction of Heroes was the boldest game change of this scale in Supercell’s live game history, an attempt to redefine what Squad Busters could be. But despite the team’s best efforts and your continued support, we were not able to find a lasting solution to its core problems.

After months of reflection, we have made the extremely difficult decision to end active development of Squad Busters. There will be one final update in December 2025, which will include part of the content we shared in our recent roadmap. After that, the game will remain available to download and play for a while longer. We do expect to close it at some point in 2026, but not before the middle of the year.

While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we believe it is the right decision to stay true to Supercell’s goal of creating games that players can love for years. Squad Busters brought joy to many of us, but it did not reach the long-term quality bar we hold ourselves to, making games that millions play and remember forever.

The Squad team is made up of supremely talented developers, and by shifting their energy to both new games and our existing live games, we can continue improving the experiences millions of players already love and ensure that every future Supercell game has the best possible chance to thrive.



What Happens Next



In-app purchases are no longer available as of 11:00 AM UTC, October 30th. If you made any purchases during 2025, you’ll be able to request a transfer of their value to another Supercell game, including Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, or Boom Beach.



The transfer window opens on November 10th through Player Support and will remain available until the end of 2025.



To claim the transfer, be ready to provide the game name, your player name, and player tag from the game you want to transfer to, and follow these steps:

Open Settings in Squad Busters

Tap More Settings

Tap Help and Support

Tap the blue chat icon on the top right

Click “Leave a message” button

Tap on “Transfer in-game currency”

Follow the instructions