Squad Busters Development is Ending, Final Update in December 2025
We launched Squad Busters in May 2024 and were delighted that millions of you jumped in right from the start. The excitement around the launch and the positive response made us believe the game had the potential to stand alongside our biggest hits.
At Supercell, we celebrate what we learn from our failures, and Squad Busters was an opportunity to apply some of those lessons, especially from previous games with long beta periods. We wanted to move faster, take bold risks, and learn directly from a global audience instead of waiting years in a limited release.
What we learned was that we had got it wrong. The game did not meet the high expectations that both you, our players, and we at Supercell have for our games, and by early 2025, we faced a true crossroads, either accept that Squad Busters might never grow into the kind of global phenomenon we dreamed of, or take a big creative swing. We chose the latter. The introduction of Heroes was the boldest game change of this scale in Supercell’s live game history, an attempt to redefine what Squad Busters could be. But despite the team’s best efforts and your continued support, we were not able to find a lasting solution to its core problems.
After months of reflection, we have made the extremely difficult decision to end active development of Squad Busters. There will be one final update in December 2025, which will include part of the content we shared in our recent roadmap. After that, the game will remain available to download and play for a while longer. We do expect to close it at some point in 2026, but not before the middle of the year.
While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we believe it is the right decision to stay true to Supercell’s goal of creating games that players can love for years. Squad Busters brought joy to many of us, but it did not reach the long-term quality bar we hold ourselves to, making games that millions play and remember forever.
The Squad team is made up of supremely talented developers, and by shifting their energy to both new games and our existing live games, we can continue improving the experiences millions of players already love and ensure that every future Supercell game has the best possible chance to thrive.
What Happens Next
In-app purchases are no longer available as of 11:00 AM UTC, October 30th. If you made any purchases during 2025, you’ll be able to request a transfer of their value to another Supercell game, including Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, or Boom Beach.
The transfer window opens on November 10th through Player Support and will remain available until the end of 2025.
To claim the transfer, be ready to provide the game name, your player name, and player tag from the game you want to transfer to, and follow these steps:
Open Settings in Squad Busters
Tap More Settings
Tap Help and Support
Tap the blue chat icon on the top right
Click “Leave a message” button
Tap on “Transfer in-game currency”
Follow the instructions
Additionally, as a thank-you for your time, passion, and for being part of this journey, you’ll be able to claim free bundles through the Supercell Store for most of our other games, based on your total Squad Busters playtime. We’re also bringing back the Squad Busters-themed cosmetics that have remained exclusive since launch, giving you one last chance to claim them and take a piece of Squad with you to Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, and Boom Beach.
These rewards will be available starting November 10th and until the end of 2025. If you’ve never played our other games and want to be eligible for the rewards, make sure to download them and link your Supercell ID before November 10th.
We know this news brings questions, and we want to address them openly. On November 13th, we’ll share a written Q&A in-game where we’ll dive deeper into this decision. You can submit your questions through this form, and we’ll do our best to include as many as possible. We’re also exploring other ways to share the story of Squad Busters and its journey in the future.
To everyone who played, supported, and believed in Squad Busters, thank you. Every meme, every squad, and every chaotic match reminded us how lucky we have been to have such a passionate and creative community.
We hope you continue your adventures in our other Supercell games and carry a piece of the Squad spirit with you wherever you go. We are committed to learning from this experience and becoming better at what we do, so that every future game we create has the best possible chance to be played for years, and remembered forever.
Squad Busters will always be a part of Supercell’s story. Thank you for being part of this journey with us.
— The Squad Busters Team