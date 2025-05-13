Squad Busters has just pushed the button on a major game update, which transforms the core gameplay of Squad Busters through the introduction of Heroes and Squaddies.



While the update ensures that mayhem and chaos remain at the forefront, players now lead their Squad to victory by carefully choosing a Hero, super-charged versions of previous Squad Busters characters including Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Mortis and Royale King. These Heroes are equipped with formidable Power moves, which are actively controlled by the player. But if a player’s Hero gets busted, the whole Squad is wiped out. Cue the importance of selecting the right supporting cast known as Squaddies, whose abilities are automatically unleashed as players collect and fuse them together during the heat of battle.



Here's more from Community Managers Paula and Adrian:







And here's even more, but this time from Johnathan Rowlands, the head of the Squad Busters game team:



“It’s been almost 12 months since Squad Busters launched globally and the team has learned a tonne thanks to the passionate feedback from our players. For example, many players have asked for more strategic decision-making before and during battles. We’re also starting to give players a deeper sense of the game’s lore and how that relates to the new Heroes and Squaddies. Getting to this point has meant many months of experimentation, all the while running the live game. So, a big shout out to the team, who have shown immense commitment to evolve Squad Busters into an experience that remains accessible but now offers a deeper strategic layer.”



TL;DR - Squad up and choose your Hero (and Squaddies) wisely as the new update for Squad Busters is live in-game now!