Sonic the Hedgehog Enters the Squad Busters Universe

Sonic the Hedgehog and other iconic characters from the high-speed SEGA franchise have landed in Squad Busters.



Running in-game from 17th June until 7th July, the major franchise crossover will also see Tails and Knuckles bringing their signature abilities and personalities to battles. Meanwhile, never one to miss a chance to wreak havoc, the villainous Dr. Eggman will appear in a special Green Hill Zone map – players beware when he jumps aboard his Death Egg Robot! The event has been designed as a nostalgic nod to the iconic franchise, including classic Item Boxes from Sonic platformers, as well as ‘Badnik’ enemies such as Crabmeat and Buzz Bomber.







Here’s what players can expect from Sonic, Tails and Knuckles in battle:

Sonic has a Power move called ‘Super Sonic’. This move triggers temporary invincibility and speeds up both the movement and attacks of a player’s overall Squad.

Tails can pilot the Cyclone and deploy its laser cannon to devastating effect. As for Tails’ ranged attack, expect wrenches and lots of them.

Knuckles is able to dig underground, remaining immune to damage and collecting loot while doing so. In Super form, Knuckles will emerge from digging with a spiral uppercut to dish out to opponents.

Johnathan Rowlands, Head of Squad Busters, said: "Our game team comprises people from different generations and cultural backgrounds, yet one of the many things we have in common is we all spent our formative years exploring the likes of Green Hill Zone or humming the Sonic the Hedgehog soundtrack on the way to school. If you look at the footprint the Sonic franchise has left on so many fans worldwide like myself, it’s phenomenal. So it’s a privilege for us as fans to bring Sonic, Tails and Knuckles into the colourful world of Squad Busters and pit them alongside – or against – the likes of the Barbarian King or Archer Queen!"

Takashi Iizuka, Sonic Creative Officer, said: "I've been a longtime player of Supercell games, so I'm truly excited that the collaboration between Sonic and Squad Busters has become a reality. Not only Sonic, but also Tails and Knuckles bring their unique personalities to the battlefield, making team battles even more fun. I hope fans of both Squad Busters and Sonic around the world will enjoy this incredible collaboration."



For a deeper dive, check out the latest edition of SQUAD UPdate!



