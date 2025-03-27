Say hi to the new Supercell Investments

Over the years, we have backed some of the most creative and ambitious game studios and game tech teams, helping them build great games and the technologies that power them. Today, Supercell Investments is taking things up a notch by refreshing its brand and launching its new website at investments.supercell.com.

The goal is to help founders and teams better understand what Supercell Investments does, how it can support them, and how they can easily connect with the team. That said, Supercell Investments remains the same: a group of game industry professionals, committed to the same mission—to invest in the best game studios and game tech teams reaching for global success.

“The best teams make the best games—and that great games can come from anywhere and anyone.”

Supercell Investments has been searching for exceptional game developers, fully formed or nearly so, in any geographical location, whom it can trust. Teams with high ambition, the skills to execute, and a relentless drive to create great games.

Through investments, Supercell Investments provides these teams with the backing they need while respecting their independence to make the games they believe in. Added bonus: they don’t have to uproot themselves or give up the strong company identities they hold dear.

Whether you’re building for mobile, PC, cross-platform, or game tech, at an early stage or well on your way, if you’re looking to redefine what great games look like, Supercell Investments wants to hear from you. Along with its game-changing capital, Supercell Investments brings deep industry expertise and a community of 1,000+ game professionals and trusted partners.

So take a look around , reach out, and build something unforgettable together.