Supercell Merchandise Shop Closing

While we have no plans to stop making Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, Boom Beach, Clash of Clans, and Hay Day merchandise, we have decided that distributing them via the Supercell Shop is not the best solution for the long term.

Our merchandise mission has always been to bring our players' favorite games to life through physical products that they will cherish forever. Closing the Supercell Shop is not the end of Supercell merchandise, as we are looking for a better way to get these items into the hands of our players and fans.

Visit the Supercell Shop before June 1st and pick up any items you might have had your eye on!

For future updates on merchandise, follow us on Twitter and Facebook! We’ll be sure to keep you posted on new product launches and when and where they are available.