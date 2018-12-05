Supercell Supports Hive Helsinki Code School

Hive Helsinki is Finland’s first higher education level code school. Based on the successful École 42 concept, Hive Helsinki is an independent, non-profit and tuition-free initiative launched by Supercell together with partners from several high-profile organizations across the Finnish business sector.

Throughout the Hive program, students work closely with the business sector and the school’s partner organizations. At École 42, 80% of students find employment before completing the course. Hive Helsinki also provides an opportunity for life-long learning, as students are welcome to come back to the school to update their skills at any time.

Admission is based on aptitude for logical thinking, problem-solving and teamwork capability, rather than traditional entrance exams. The learning process at Hive Helsinki is based on solving real-world problems through peer-to-peer learning, rather than a traditional institutional structure. Hive Helsinki fosters diversity, welcoming students of all genders and from all walks of life, the only requirement being that the students need to be between 18-30 years old. The school is selective, but requires no previous knowledge of coding and does not assess students based on their previous academic success.

Read more about Hive Helsinki ›