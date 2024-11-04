SuperFest 2024 – Three World Champions Crowned in One Weekend

For the first time ever, game company Supercell brought its three esports World Finals - the Clash of Clans World Championship Finals, Clash Royale League World Finals and the Brawl Stars World Finals - together for one grand showdown.

Taking place in Finland from 1st-3rd November at the Helsinki Exhibition and Convention Center, the action kicked off on Friday with Clash of Clans, followed by Clash Royale and Brawl Stars later in the day.

For those not in attendance, the entire weekend was streamed via the SuperFest website , with commentators providing expert analysis in up to 12 different languages and reaching over one million concurrent viewers!



But who reigned victorious, you ask?



For Clash of Clans, Synchronic Gaming took no prisoners with a commanding performance - Einstein , Philipp , General X , Marc and Simon .

Over in the arena for Clash Royale, Mohamed Light cements his status as the “Greatest of All Time” by becoming a two-time CRL World Champion.

Finally, Brawl Stars, HMBLE came out on top with the team of Lukii , BosS and Symantec , coached by Canaan , dominating the opposition across the fiercely-fought group stage and elimination rounds.

Thank you to all the fans, creators and of course the pro competitors who rocked Helsinki over the weekend.



And... the incredible production team, who worked their magic behind the camera and backstage!

Until next year!

