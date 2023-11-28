Congrats to the New World Champions!

All three Supercell esports titles organized their World Finals this past weekend – Clash of Clans World Championship Finals and Clash Royale League finals took place at the joint Clash Fest event in Supercell’s home town Helsinki, while Dreamhack Winter in Sweden set the stage for the Brawl Stars World Finals. We are very proud to present the World Champions of 2023:

For Brawl Stars, Zeta Division took home the trophy with a glorious team of Nowy , GeRo , MeOw , and their coach, inso .

Zeta Division

In the realm of Clash of Clans, Clash Champs snatched the victory with a world-class team: CELINHO , Leo , pCastro , Pato , and LoOPe .

Clash Champs

While for Clash Royale, Mugi emerged victorious to claim the World Champion title.

Mugi

A hearty cheer for our new World Champions and the worthy finalists!

Did you miss all the action? Don’t worry; you can go back to those exhilarating moments again and again on our YouTube channels ( CRL , CoC , Brawl )! And hey, next year,join us live and gather all the treasure troves of free loot only available for the live audiences.

Until next year!