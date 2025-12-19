Skip to content
Supercell logo

Parent's Guide: Online Safety Checklist

Parent's Guide: Online Safety Checklist

Download this checklist!


Supercell games offer fun, social play. Use these simple steps to help ensure a safer experience for your child.

TALK AND EXPLORE TOGETHER

  • Ask your child about the games they play and who they play with. Encourage them to tell you if something or someone upsets them.

  • Play together or watch a few rounds to see how the games work. It’s the easiest way to learn and stay connected.

  • Familiarise yourselves with using tools like reporting features.

SET UP SAFELY

  • Username: Help your child choose a name that doesn’t reveal their real name or identity. Our filters help with this too.

  • Age: Make sure your child enters their correct age during account set up so that the right age-appropriate features are applied automatically. 

  • In-app purchases: Review or disable purchase settings on your child’s device to avoid surprises. Learn how to manage or disable in-app purchases on your child's device (Apple iOS or Google Android).

STAY AWARE

  • Remind your child not to share personal information such as real names, social media handles, or locations.

  • Encourage them to leave a chat or team if they ever feel uncomfortable — and to report it using in-game tools.

  • Visit Internet Matters for more guidance on supporting your child’s online wellbeing.