Parent's Guide: Online Safety Checklist
Supercell games offer fun, social play. Use these simple steps to help ensure a safer experience for your child.
TALK AND EXPLORE TOGETHER
Ask your child about the games they play and who they play with. Encourage them to tell you if something or someone upsets them.
Play together or watch a few rounds to see how the games work. It’s the easiest way to learn and stay connected.
Familiarise yourselves with using tools like reporting features.
SET UP SAFELY
Username: Help your child choose a name that doesn’t reveal their real name or identity. Our filters help with this too.
Age: Make sure your child enters their correct age during account set up so that the right age-appropriate features are applied automatically.
In-app purchases: Review or disable purchase settings on your child’s device to avoid surprises. Learn how to manage or disable in-app purchases on your child's device (Apple iOS or Google Android).
STAY AWARE
Remind your child not to share personal information such as real names, social media handles, or locations.
Encourage them to leave a chat or team if they ever feel uncomfortable — and to report it using in-game tools.
Visit Internet Matters for more guidance on supporting your child’s online wellbeing.