Brawl Stars Esports AMA
Following the reveal of our plans for Brawl Stars Esports in 2027, we hosted our first-ever BSC AMA!
Rose, Pedro and Kim from the Brawl Stars Esports team sat down to answer as many of your questions as possible across Reddit(opens in a new tab), X(opens in a new tab) and Instagram(opens in a new tab). We’ve picked out a selection of questions and answers from the AMA below, covering some of the topics the community wanted to hear about most.
Let’s get into it! 👇
BSC 2027
1) Why are there any plans to change the format to something more complex? I think Brawl Stars is not the kind of game that needs something like this in esports... (by Academic-Letter-857(opens in a new tab) on Reddit)
We mainly see it as adding more options (by integrating Challengers) as well as competitiveness and engagement from the best teams (with the introduction of the top level).
We're optimistic about this new direction but will of course continue assessing and making changes down the road if need be.
- Kim
2) Will there still be qualifiers? If not then how will top teams of each region be determined? (by kleyzzit(opens in a new tab) on Reddit)
It's something we're actively working through; yes, we will host a regional invitational (online) to determine the top 8 teams going into 2027 Split 1. Aiming for this to happen after World Finals, so likely in January.
We have a few considerations to make around which teams are invited, timing of roster changes, and club involvement.
- Rose
3) Is there going to be more new maps in the future? (by @hsh41229926(opens in a new tab) on X)
Love this question; we received some suggestions from the map making community (Brawl Craft) and are discussing what the pipeline could look like for new maps into ranked and BSC.
- Rose
4) Is LCQ being deleted next year? In that case what will happen with the teams of each region that don’t qualify? (by @arisenBS(opens in a new tab) on X)
LCQ evolved to a tournament giving the middle-of-the-pack teams in each region one final shot at Worlds. Once we overhauled the competitive structure, we no longer felt that extra qualifier was necessary. The new circuit should consistently send the de facto best teams to our international events.
It may sound a little ruthless, but we’d rather transfer that tournament hype and investment into promotion/relegation.
Ultimately, we want World Finals to become the most competitive tournament in Brawl history.
- Pedro
5) After the first 3 months, there will be a blank part “May ,June, July” One of them is Brawl Cup, but what about the other 2? (by @Echo8vi (opens in a new tab)on X)
May is earmarked for Regional Challenger events, and June for Brawl Cup. Our goal is to hone in third party funding to off months so that we can fill the competitive calendar!
- Rose
Club Partner Program
1) Can you please explain the Club Partner Program to everyone and outline your expectations for said partners alongside specific requirements to join? (by @Imfern0listico(opens in a new tab) on X)
The partner program is a revenue share program between Supercell and a selection of esports clubs. The ultimate goal of the program is to help clubs build a more sustainable operation around their Brawl Stars projects while giving fans more entry points into Brawl Esports, by following their favorite teams.
Competitive performance definitely plays a part but it's not the main or only factor. We also look at things like audience, fan engagement, regional relevance, track record in other games, and their commitment to Brawl Stars in the long term.
Those of you interested in the Club Partner Program, check out the new Club page here(opens in a new tab)!
- Pedro
2) How does the Club Partner Program work in the BSC 2027? Will there be any changes, like it's easier to get in or will there be more advantages for those teams, or even more cosmetics in the game for those teams? (by @Gabriel30PT(opens in a new tab) on X)
We refuse to bake any type of competitive advantage into the program.
In terms of cosmetics, we're actively exploring ways of letting fans express their fandom for clubs further, but nothing we can share at this moment.
As for access, we're making the process more transparent so that prospective clubs know exactly what to do and at what stage of the process they're sitting in.
With more clubs onboarding and us increasing the financial upside of being part of the program, our expectations of partners will also increase.
- Pedro
3) Will there be 8 partner organizations in each region? If the BSC points belong to the players, will they have to choose one of the partner organizations to participate in the league? Thank you and I speak for the community when I say that this is the best news and decision that could be made for BSC (by @DaaNTzBS(opens in a new tab) on X)
Not necessarily. Being a partner organization doesn't guarantee you a spot in our top league. One of our goals with this change is to make the top league as competitive as possible, which is why we've introduced promotion/relegation.
Where and who the points lie with is still a question we're working on and we'll share more once we're ready to.
- Pedro
4) What matters most when it comes to partnering with an org? Why do some join the program right away while others have to wait a year? (by @catut4a(opens in a new tab) on X)
The time at which a new club joins our program is a combination of their readiness (do they have the necessary staff, do they have a roster, etc.) and our goals for the year.
This year we're having our World Finals in Japan so we wanted to expedite onboarding new Japanese teams. For other regions we're focusing on finding the right partners whose ambitions for the game align with ours.
In regard to what matters most, for us it's a combination of elements like marketing performance, fan engagement, historical competitive success, does the org have a fanbase in a region we're looking to develop, among other things.
- Pedro
5) Is there more to be expected for partner orgs. Like more in-game cosmetics or like skins for Brawl Cup winners too?
While there's nothing concrete I can share with you guys at the moment, since last year we've been exploring different ways to express clubs inside the game.
So even though there's no examples I can share now, we're working on it!
- Pedro
General Questions
1) Will Brawl Esports return to Sweden 2027? It would be awesome because worlds last year was truly incredible and it was my first time going to a LAN. It was definitely a 10 out of 10 experience! (by @Sleepymunmun (opens in a new tab)on X)
Really glad to hear that you had such an amazing experience! That's honestly all we work for when we do these events. When we plan our events, we look into two things: where we have an existing player base or if the region is one we want to develop and where esports is a critical marketing vehicle for that development.
We will continue to explore new locations, especially those allowing more fans to visit - either way, we hope to see you there! <3
- Pedro and Kim
2) How will the teams be able to qualify to the Challengers? (by @CommandBS(opens in a new tab) on X)
We intend for Challengers to be an open ecosystem.
The exact qualification path is still something we're working on.
- Kim
3) How would weekly matches affect the event site and its rewards? New rewards and track every week or two? (by honestlynotBG(opens in a new tab) on Reddit)
Great question - we're still working out the details, but ideally there would be something new for people to earn each (broadcast) weekend!
- Kim
4) Would Supercell or BSC consider joining the Esports World Cup in the near future? (by @brunoclash_(opens in a new tab) on X)
Supercell's participation in EWC didn't happen this year because we had other priorities for the year. That said, we will reconsider if our priorities shift.
We greatly respect the organizers, the ambition behind the event, and the competitive spirit of all participants. Supercell and I can speak for the Brawl team, specifically, remain committed to esports and to exploring future opportunities.
- Pedro
5) Has the team considered more drafting tools like dynamic side selection instead of pre-determined red/blue? Which has a big enough difference between teams? (by @brunoclash_(opens in a new tab) on X)
This is one of the points of feedback we received with the new draft flow, and we are actively looking to be able to select red/blue instead of it being a coin flip.
- Rose
6) Can we expect these AMA’s to be a consistent thing? (by @JakeC0ld(opens in a new tab) on X)
Yeah, we are aiming to increase transparency and communication with you all, so more AMAs (if you like them!) are definitely on the table.
We also have some other ideas on this topic...
- Kim
7) How would the 2 challengers finals work? From what I got from the video and blog, it looks like they take place right before the 2 big LAN events, so does this mean they would be competing for a spot at said LAN event, along with the whole promotion aspect? (by @UnstabledMotion(opens in a new tab) on X)
Challengers teams playing in the promotion tournament are only fighting for a spot in the main league. Access to internationals is earned through playing in the main leagues.
If a Challengers team promotes, however, they will be able to fight for a spot at internationals in the following split, but not in the same one they promote in.
- Pedro
8) Whats up with China tho? The don't have a challengers region. Will they also have a League or they will still have MFs? How would they Qual to internationals? (by Dagam-37(opens in a new tab) on Reddit)
Mainland China isn't going anywhere, and will continue being represented internationally, but the competition structure there may end up being different from the rest of the world.
We will share more information before the end of the year.
- Kim
9) Are we going to have any kind of improvements about the tools and resources used from software developers to improve and create new tools that players and fans alike can use it in the BSC community? Especially talking about existing tools like the Brawl Stars API! (by @Vitor_0502(opens in a new tab) on X)
Nothing we're ready to announce yet, but yes!
- Kim
That wraps up our first BSC AMA! A huge thank you to everyone who sent in a question across Reddit, X and Instagram.
We couldn’t get to every question this time around, but as mentioned above, we’re looking to increase transparency and communication with the community moving forward, and that could mean more AMAs in the future!
- The Brawl Stars Esports team