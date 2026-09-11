Brawl Stars Esports AMA

1) Can you please explain the Club Partner Program to everyone and outline your expectations for said partners alongside specific requirements to join? (by @Imfern0listico (opens in a new tab) on X)

The partner program is a revenue share program between Supercell and a selection of esports clubs. The ultimate goal of the program is to help clubs build a more sustainable operation around their Brawl Stars projects while giving fans more entry points into Brawl Esports, by following their favorite teams.

Competitive performance definitely plays a part but it's not the main or only factor. We also look at things like audience, fan engagement, regional relevance, track record in other games, and their commitment to Brawl Stars in the long term.

Those of you interested in the Club Partner Program, check out the new Club page here (opens in a new tab)!

- Pedro

2) How does the Club Partner Program work in the BSC 2027? Will there be any changes, like it's easier to get in or will there be more advantages for those teams, or even more cosmetics in the game for those teams? (by @Gabriel30PT (opens in a new tab) on X)

We refuse to bake any type of competitive advantage into the program.

In terms of cosmetics, we're actively exploring ways of letting fans express their fandom for clubs further, but nothing we can share at this moment.

As for access, we're making the process more transparent so that prospective clubs know exactly what to do and at what stage of the process they're sitting in.

With more clubs onboarding and us increasing the financial upside of being part of the program, our expectations of partners will also increase.

- Pedro

3) Will there be 8 partner organizations in each region? If the BSC points belong to the players, will they have to choose one of the partner organizations to participate in the league? Thank you and I speak for the community when I say that this is the best news and decision that could be made for BSC (by @DaaNTzBS (opens in a new tab) on X)

Not necessarily. Being a partner organization doesn't guarantee you a spot in our top league. One of our goals with this change is to make the top league as competitive as possible, which is why we've introduced promotion/relegation.

Where and who the points lie with is still a question we're working on and we'll share more once we're ready to.

- Pedro

4) What matters most when it comes to partnering with an org? Why do some join the program right away while others have to wait a year? (by @catut4a (opens in a new tab) on X)

The time at which a new club joins our program is a combination of their readiness (do they have the necessary staff, do they have a roster, etc.) and our goals for the year.

This year we're having our World Finals in Japan so we wanted to expedite onboarding new Japanese teams. For other regions we're focusing on finding the right partners whose ambitions for the game align with ours.

In regard to what matters most, for us it's a combination of elements like marketing performance, fan engagement, historical competitive success, does the org have a fanbase in a region we're looking to develop, among other things.

- Pedro

5) Is there more to be expected for partner orgs. Like more in-game cosmetics or like skins for Brawl Cup winners too?

While there's nothing concrete I can share with you guys at the moment, since last year we've been exploring different ways to express clubs inside the game.

So even though there's no examples I can share now, we're working on it!

- Pedro