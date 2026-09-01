Matcherino just levelled UP
Wait, what even is Matcherino?! For those unaware, matcherino.com is a tournament platform: Players sign up to compete, prize pools are funded by the community and everyone walks away happy. Winners get their prizes and community organisers are empowered with tools and the support they need to run tournaments!
So what’s new?
Aside from the cool pins already available on Matcherino, we’re giving the community another way to financially support Brawl tournaments: introducing the Claw Machine Contributor Pin!
By purchasing the Claw machine contributor pin, you’ll be directly investing in community tournaments. Your contribution helps deliver more events, more prizes and more opportunities to compete in Brawl Stars.
You’ll be able to buy the Claw Machine Pin for $5 or bundle with the original pins for $6 - instead of $7.50 you’d pay for them separately.
More pins = more ways to flex = more money flowing into the scene!
More ways to compete
More tournaments are coming across ALL regions. Not only that, Matcherino is increasing the number of Gold tournaments, meaning more players have the chance to win rewards and exclusive pins.
The TLDR:
Gold tournaments will continue to feature some of the highest average community-supported prize pools in the program
More Gold tournaments throughout the season
More opportunities to qualify, compete, and earn rewards like the Mandy Winner’s Pin
Quality of Life Upgrades
Matcherino has upgraded the experience across the board for players and tournament organisers:
Bracket pausing - tournaments can now be paused mid-bracket. This will make it easier to run the events across multiple days, easing pressure for players and organisers
Draft API & broadcast enhancements - Organisers and streamers can now hook real-time tournament data directly into their overlays. More stats, live pick tracking and broadcast experiences upgraded across the board.
Looking Ahead
This update is just the beginning. The program will continue to evolve with new features, competitive improvements and more ways for the community to get involved!
Keep an eye out for:
Expanded competitive formats and draft systems
More tournament customisation for organisers
Additional community events and rewards
Get Involved
Ready to jump in?
Whether you want to compete, support, or organize, there’s a place for you in the Matcherino community!
Play - Join tournaments and compete for rewards
Donate - Support your favorite events and earn Pins
Organise - Host your own tournaments and grow your community
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