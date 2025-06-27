Accessibility Statement

At Supercell, we want all players to be able to access our web content. We’re committed to improving accessibility across our websites and welcome feedback to help us get better. We take every comment seriously and see it as an important part of making our experiences more inclusive for everyone.

Supercell is committed to making its digital services accessible, in accordance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882) and the Finnish Act on the Provision of Digital Services 306/2019 (from now on referred to as “the Finnish Act”).

This accessibility statement applies to Supercell Support (support.supercell.com), from now on referred to as “the service”. The service is managed by Supercell Oy.

Compliance Status

The service is partially compliant with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.1 Level AA standards (from now on referred to as “the Standards”). See ‘Non-accessible content’ for more details.

The service was last tested and this statement was last reviewed on June 27th 2025.

Preparation of this statement

This statement was prepared on June 19th 2025. It is based on an audit performed by Wunder Oy during June 2025.

Non-accessible content

The content or features discussed below is non-accessible for the specified reasons:

Non-compliance with the European Accessibility Act (Directive (EU) 2019/882):

Supercell is committed to addressing any concerns and non-compliances by June 28th 2026.

Below in brackets, you can see the WCAG 2.1 success criterion or criteria the content and/or functionalities do not yet meet.

Non-compliance

Front Page and shared issues across the site

Links missing a text alternative [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Login button visibility in mobile devices [1.4.10. Reflow].

Game logo link missing a text alternative [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context), 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Images are missing alternative text [1.1.1. Non-text content].

Page does not have a <main> or a <footer> landmark [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Obstructed content in the header and hero sections when using text zoom [1.4.4. Resize text].

Visually distinct links with the same destination [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Language selector visual label does not match the accessible name [2.5.3. Label in name].

Skip to main content bypass block is missing [2.4.1. Bypass blocks].

All games skip link directs to a non-landmark element [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Game pages

Non-translated button labels and missing state information [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 3.1.2. Language of parts].

Focus order is inconsistent when navigating header overlays and menus [2.4.3. Focus order, 1.3.2. Meaningful sequence, 2.4.7. Focus visible].

Generic “Read more” link text in the ID banner [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Mobile menu buttons lack accessible names and modal behavior is inconsistent [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.3. Focus order].

Notification icon not marked decorative; close button lacks name and sufficient contrast in the status notification element [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Color contrast issues [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Text resize issues in the header [1.4.4. Resize text].

Search input has no associated label [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.6. Headings and labels, 3.3.2. Labels or instructions].

Headings used as links lack visual link styling [2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Decorative images are not hidden [1.1.1. Non-text content].

Mobile menu links do not indicate current page status [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Article pages

Insufficient color contrast in links and buttons [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Mobile: Toggle control lacks an accessible name and collapsed accordion content is still accessible to screen readers [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Feedback buttons lack connected purpose and do not provide updated content announcement post-interaction [4.1.3. Status messages, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Topic navigation content is partially cut off when text is resized [1.4.4. Resize text].

Mobile: Overuse of list markings in accordion [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Contact form

Form fields have no associated labels and indicate required status only visually [4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Validation and error messages are not properly conveyed to screen reader users [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum), 4.1.3. Status messages].

Supercell ID image does not have alt text [1.1.1. Non-text content].

Account menu

Buttons do not have text alternatives [4.1.2. Name, role, value, 1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Button with no programmatic function [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Text with poor color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

User account button lacks clear state indication and proper focus management [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.3. Focus order].

Close button does not display a visible focus indicator in Safari [2.4.7. Focus visible].

Cookie banner and Settings modal

Insufficient visual focus [2.4.7. Focus visible].

Generic link names and visual labels do not match the accessible name [2.5.3. Label in name, 2.4.4. Link purpose (in context)].

Insufficient color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Screen reader navigation issues [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

"Read more" link is not visually distinguishable from the surrounding text [1.4.1. Use of color]

Login process

Google legal links cannot be accessed by keyboard [2.1.1. Keyboard].

Text input has no associated label; the Close button in the information modal and the language selector in the footer have no accessible name; a disabled select element is encountered in the footer before the actual language select element [4.1.2. Name, role, value].

Text with low color contrast [1.4.3. Contrast (minimum)].

Footer is located inside the main landmark [1.3.1. Info and relationships].

Images have no alt text or it does not match the image [1.1.1. Non-text content, 1.4.5. Images of text].

Invalid fields have no semantic information about their state and lack a connection to the error message [4.1.3. Status messages].

No information about the presence of a modal exists in the triggering element; modal cannot be closed by ESC key; users can navigate to the content behind the modal [1.3.1. Info and relationships, 2.4.3. Focus order, 2.1.1. Keyboard, 3.2.2. On input].

The viewport <meta> tag has the user-scalable attribute set to "no" which might prevent zooming [1.4.4. Resize text, 1.4.10. Reflow].

Supercell welcomes all feedback on the accessibility of the service.

You have a right to report any failures to comply with the Standards, and to request alternative versions of content that is inaccessible to you.

To send feedback on the technical accessibility of this service, the accessibility of the content of this service, or to request alternative versions of any of the content, please write to us at legal-requests@supercell.com. You should receive timely confirmation acknowledging the receipt of your feedback or request.

We are required by the Finnish Act to address your feedback or request within 14 days. If we are unable to address it within 14 days, we will contact you to inform you and extend the deadline by up to 14 additional days.

Enforcement Procedure

If your feedback or request is not acknowledged or addressed within the required timeframe, you have a right to file a complaint with the competent authority:

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom

Digital Accessibility Supervision Unit

Website: webaccessibility.fi

Email: saavutettavuus@traficom.fi

Telephone switchboard: 029 534 5000