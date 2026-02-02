App Store Optimization Specialist
Come shape how millions discover Supercell games!
We are seeking an experienced App Store Optimization (ASO) Specialist to join our Media & Ops team as we continue to drive our growth story forward!
The mission is to increase the visibility and downloads of our existing games. As our App Store Optimization Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing effective ASO strategies to improve the visibility and download rates of our games on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
If you’re already imagining what you’d do first, we'd love to hear from you!
What You'll Be Doing
Devise strategies and project plans to improve App Store ranking and drive organic installs
Coordinate and managing projects from inception through to completion, working with internal and external stakeholders across creative, product, marketing and other business functions
Execute A/B testing to increase conversions, establishing best practices, documenting results and implementing in the stores
Contributing to keyword optimisation strategies
Monitor app store performance metrics and analyze data to identify areas for improvement and optimization
Create localisation strategies for our top markets
Work with our UA team to create Custom Product Pages & Custom Store Listings to support their activities.
Support new games to launch.
What You Have
Strong understanding of App Store Algorithms
Experience supporting keyword optimisation strategies
Knowledge of data analysis
Ability to create reports
Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in mobile digital marketing and ASO
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Strong creativity skills
Good innovative skills
Experience planning and conducting A/B testing in collaboration with related business functions
Understanding of how the upper funnel and down funnel metrics work
Experience with app store analytics, and ASO platforms, (e.g. AppRadar, AppTweak)
+3 years of experience in ASO management, preferably in the mobile gaming industry
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Established background in marketing, product or product marketing
Extremely organized with solid project management skills
Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
Great presentation skills
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Helsinki, where you'll be working closely with our Live Game teams.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.