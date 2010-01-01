We are looking for an Art Lead to help take our in-house Art Lab to the next level. Art Lab is a unique and dynamic team of multi-disciplinary artists whose expertise spans concept art, 3D modeling, audio design, and more. Our primary mission is to accelerate game development by helping teams establish IPs, refine creative pipelines, and collaborate with external partners, all to get games to beta faster. We're looking for an experienced Art Lab Lead to guide this talented group and ensure they are empowered to succeed.
Responsibilities
Team Enablement: Your role is to be the voice of the team, focused on empowering the artists and removing obstacles that slow down creativity and progress. You won't be directing the vision but instead helping others bring their creative vision to life.
Cross-Team Coordination: Work closely with multiple game teams and stakeholders across the organization to align the art team's efforts with project timelines, goals, and creative needs. You'll be the bridge ensuring smooth communication and collaboration between disciplines.
Vision Forecasting: Stay ahead of the curve by anticipating the future art and creative needs of the games in development. You’ll work with game teams to ensure pipelines and creative resources are ready to meet those evolving requirements.
Pipeline Development: With a deep understanding of art pipelines, both for in-game assets and marketing, you will help establish and refine workflows, ensuring efficiency and consistency across internal and external collaborators.
External Partnerships: Build and nurture relationships with external partners, from outsourcing studios to audio designers, to ensure high-quality assets and resources are delivered to meet project demands.
Producer Qualities: Act as a strategic planner and organizer. You’ll juggle timelines, resources, and communication, keeping everything running smoothly without being bogged down in the minutiae. A strong understanding of project management principles will be essential, as will the ability to step into a producer's shoes when necessary to solve complex problems.
Excellent Communication: Foster transparent communication within the team, and between departments. You'll ensure everyone from junior artists to senior leadership is aligned on priorities, deliverables, and potential challenges.
Listening and Enabling: Above all, you are a servant leader. You'll listen to the team’s needs and proactively find ways to support and enable them. Your goal is to create an environment where creativity can flourish and roadblocks are cleared before they slow progress.
Team centric: This role isn’t about taking orders or just distributing tasks. It's about what’s best for the team, fostering collaboration, and making sure every artist feels supported and able to do their best work.
Passion for Art: Your love for art and game development shines through, inspiring the team and pushing everyone to raise the bar on what’s possible.
Requirements
Proven experience in a leadership role within the gaming industry, ideally as a producer, lead artist, or in a similar capacity.
Extensive knowledge of art pipelines, from concept through 3D to marketing.
A track record of successfully launching games and/or supporting teams from pre-production to release.
Strong experience working with external partners and vendors.
Excellent project management and organizational skills, with a demonstrated ability to balance multiple priorities.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, with a knack for building relationships and trust.
Deep passion for art, with a clear understanding of both the creative and technical aspects of game development.
This is not an art director or vision-holder role, but a crucial leadership position that ensures our artists and the entire creative process are set up for success. Come help us make magic!
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.