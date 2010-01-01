Art Pipelines Lead, Game Tech
We are looking for an experienced Art Pipelines Lead to join our Game Tech organization. This role is pivotal in shaping the future of all our live game’s art pipelines (2d, 3d, UI, VFX, SFX) ultimately enabling our game artists to be able to have state-of-the art workflows and tools that enable them to be highly productive.
Reporting to the Head of Game Engine, you will own the art pipelines’ vision for the technical workflows and with that are able to shape and continuously improve our existing technical art pipelines. While you deeply understand the needs and requirements from all our live games of their art pipelines, you not only can shape the vision, but also can transform that into continuous tangible improvements while working together with multiple stakeholders to make that reality.
This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced ambiguous environment, who greatly enjoys working in the crossroads of art and technology with multiple different stakeholder groups.
Responsibilities
Vision: Own the vision for technical art pipelines from DCC’s to in-game assets across all art pipelines (2d, 3d, UI, VFX, SFX)
Roadmaps: Work together with game teams and other relevant stakeholders to define prioritized roadmaps and action plans
Collaboration: Collaborate with other central teams and game teams on implementing fit-for-purpose services and solutions
Team Leadership: Build and empower your team to be able work towards the commonly aligned vision
Roles & responsibilities: Ensure all areas within the art pipelines have clarity over their ownership, and areas that are shared across teams have been clearly defined
Delivery: Ensure we can deliver results for the art pipelines, both in short term quick fixes as well as longer term improvement potential (technical and workflow-related).
Customer centricity: Establish continuous feedback loops to get systematic feedback on pain points, opportunities, quick wins and overall progress
Requirements
Proven experience in a leadership role within the gaming industry, ideally as a tools engineer, technical artist, or in similar capacity.
Extensive knowledge of art pipelines from concepting to in-game assets.
Excellent understanding of both the creative and technical aspects of game development
Excellent project management, organizational skills & stakeholder management
Experience in developing relevant artist tools
Exceptional interpersonal & Relationship Skills: Proven track record of building collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a games company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, Squad Busters, and mo.co.
To make seven games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
No matter where you are moving from, our dedicated mobility team will support you throughout your move. With our dedicated partners, we're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and whoever will be joining you - be it family members of the human or animal kind! Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do.
Interested?
