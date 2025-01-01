Art Producer, mo.co
We are looking for an experienced Art Producer to join the mo.co team in Helsinki to help us deliver amazing cosmetic items for our players.
As an Art Producer, you’ll coordinate and manage our cosmetic production pipeline to ensure the timely delivery of world-class assets that fit our game’s bold, stylized visual identity. You’ll work closely with artists, designers, marketers and external partners to maintain quality, consistency, and efficiency across the art pipeline - helping the team bring our creative vision to life for millions of players around the world.
You’ll be joining a team that communicates openly, makes decisions together, and looks out for one another when things get busy. We don’t overcomplicate the process, and we don’t let egos get in the way. It’s a steady, supportive environment where everyone’s here to make the most incredible art and cosmetics for our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Oversee and manage the entire cosmetic production pipeline beginning to end ensuring that all of the cosmetics are delivered in the game.
Coordinate with internal teams (including art, design and marketing) as well as external partners to support creative needs and ensure timely, high-quality asset delivery.
Review and provide feedback on assets to ensure alignment with the game’s visual style and technical requirements.
Support visual consistency across all art assets, working in line with the established art direction.
Maintain documentation, briefs, and production guides to streamline workflows and onboard new team members or partners efficiently.
Continuously evaluate and improve the performance/scale of the cosmetic production pipeline.
Experiment with new cosmetic ideas to expand the boundaries of what we deliver for our players.
Search for new talent & partners who would be a great addition to the overall cosmetic production.
What You Have
Proven experience managing art production in the games industry.
Strong understanding of game art creation and related technical requirements.
Excellent communication, organization, and coordination skills.
Ability to assess and guide a wide range of art assets to meet quality and style standards.
Comfortable collaborating with multidisciplinary teams and external vendors.
Would Be Nice if You Also Had
Experience with other art disciplines like concepting, 3D modeling, texturing, VFX, animation etc.
Familiarity with tools like Maya, Blender, or Photoshop.
Understanding of mobile game art production pipelines.
Experience managing and sourcing freelance artists or studios.
Passion for games and an eye for stylized visuals.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. The mo.co team works primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
