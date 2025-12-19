Art Producer, mo.co
We’re looking for an Art Producer to join the mo.co team in Helsinki to help us deliver amazing game content for our players.
As an Art Producer, you’ll be at the heart of our content production, working closely with artists and other disciplines to deliver high-quality game content across every update. You’ll manage the entire content pipeline - from concept through implementation - ensuring that everything comes together at the right time and characters, environments, VFX, animations, and all other art assets are delivered smoothly, efficiently, and to an exceptional standard.
You’ll be joining a team that communicates openly, makes decisions together, and looks out for one another when things get busy. We don’t overcomplicate the process, and we don’t let egos get in the way. It’s a steady, supportive environment where everyone’s here to make the most incredible art and content for our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Oversee and manage the full content production pipeline, including scheduling, task prioritization, milestone setting, and progress tracking
Maintain clear, consistent communication within the content team and across all relevant internal and external stakeholders
Handle all aspects of outsource management from contracts, budgets and invoices to partner communication and the overall relationship
Collaborate with other disciplines to define realistic deadlines, align on content needs, and allocate art resources effectively
Troubleshoot and resolve art or content-related issues in partnership with the development team
Identify and implement strategies that improve efficiency, clarity, and workflow within the content production process
What You Have
Professional experience in art/content production, ideally within the mobile games industry
Strong understanding of game art creation and content design principles
Excellent organizational and project management skills
Strong communication abilities and leadership mindset
Passion for mobile games and a drive to deliver high-quality, player-facing content
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience coordinating multiple art disciplines such as character art, environment art, VFX and animation
Familiarity with live-service pipelines and update cadences
Knowledge of tools commonly used in game art/content workflows (e.g., Maya, Blender, Photoshop)
Experience collaborating with external partners or outsourcing vendors
Appreciation for player experience and how art/content contributes to gameplay clarity and quality
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. The mo.co team works primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.