We are seeking an experienced App Store Optimization (ASO) Specialist to join our Media & Operations team as we continue to drive our growth story forward!
The Media & Operations team operates at the intersection of multiple disciplines, collaborating with game marketing teams and fostering internal and external partnerships. Our focus includes campaign management, creative production, and custom tool development for full funnel media campaigns, performance marketing, lifecycle emails and App Store Optimization. We aim to drive player acquisition through high-performing, engaging creatives, delivering measurable and profitable growth for our games.
The mission is to increase the visibility and downloads of our existing games. As our App Store Optimization Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing effective ASO strategies to improve the visibility and download rates of our games on the Apple App Store and Google Play.
Responsibilities:
Devise strategies and project plans to improve App Store ranking and drive organic installs
Coordinate and managing projects from inception through to completion, working with internal and external stakeholders across creative, product, marketing and other business functions
Execute A/B testing to increase conversions, establishing best practices, documenting results and implementing in the stores
Contributing to keyword optimisation strategies
Monitor app store performance metrics and analyze data to identify areas for improvement and optimization
Create localisation strategies for our top markets
Work with our UA team to create Custom Product Pages & Custom Store Listings to support their activities.
Support new games to launch.
Requirements:
Strong understanding of App Store Algorithms
Experience supporting keyword optimisation strategies
Knowledge of data analysis
Ability to create reports
Keeping up-to-date with the latest trends and best practices in mobile digital marketing and ASO
Strong communication and collaboration skills
Strong creativity skills
Good innovative skills
Experience planning and conducting A/B testing in collaboration with related business functions
Understanding of how the upper funnel and down funnel metrics work
Experience with app store analytics, and ASO platforms, (e.g. AppRadar, AppTweak)
Nice to have:
+3 years of experience in ASO management, preferably in the mobile gaming industry
Established background in marketing, product or product marketing
Extremely organized with solid project management skills
Excellent communication skills both written and verbal
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.