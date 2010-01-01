Automation Lead
Supercell IT team is looking for an Automation Lead to build and lead our new Automation subteam – a team focused on automations and integrations. This role is for someone passionate about transforming how we work through smart automation and AI, who can lead strategy and execution, and who wants to help make Supercell one of the most automated companies in the world.
The Automation Lead will own and drive all automation efforts within Supercell IT and collaborate with teams across the company. This includes managing the Workato automation platform, coordinating external automation partners, and building and leading a small internal team that delivers impactful automations. The Automation team will support all Supercell teams by building, advising on, and maintaining automations, as well as owning the automation backlog.
You will work closely with the other IT subteam leads (support, infrastructure, collaboration, and remote ops) and the Head of IT to deliver top-class IT services to the company.
Responsibilities:
Own the automation and integration strategy for Supercell IT
Lead and build a small, expert Automation team that will take Supercell automations to the next level
Prioritize and manage the automation backlog for IT and other Supercell teams that IT is helping
Maintain and develop current automations and integrations
Coordinate and lead external partners building automations for Supercell
Collaborate with other IT function leads and other teams across the company to identify automation opportunities
Drive and support automation initiatives across the company
Own and operate the Workato automation platform
Set long-term vision and goals for automation efforts
Requirements:
Proven track record (5+ years) of building and maintaining automations and integrations & 2 years+ in a leadership or strategic role
Experience with Workato or similar integration platforms
Knowledgeable in at least one programming language
Strong technical background with a hands-on mindset
Ability to think strategically and design scalable automations
Strong leadership and people management skills, with a focus on team growth and enablement
Excellent communication and collaboration skills
Experience in managing vendors and external partners
Comfortable working across multiple teams and departments
Curious, proactive, and always looking for better ways of doing things
Experience using AI tools and using AI in automations
Nice-to-haves:
Experience advocating for automation and teaching people what is possible
Experience scaling automation efforts in a fast-paced tech environment
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.