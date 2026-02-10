Benefits Manager
At Supercell, we believe great teams are built on trust, care, and long-term thinking. As our Global Benefits Manager, you’ll take ownership of how we support our people through thoughtful, well-designed benefits that work across cultures, locations, and life situations.
This is a global role with real scope. You’ll shape how benefits evolve across Supercell, working closely with other Supercell teams and partners while staying hands-on where it matters. Balancing consistency where it matters most with flexibility where local context and individual choice add the greatest value, you’ll have a direct impact on how we support Supercellians at every stage of their journey.
What You'll Be Doing
Own and evolve Supercell’s global benefits strategy and multi-year roadmap.
Delivering best-in-class benefits programs and driving continuous improvement across all Supercell locations: Finland, UK, China, Korea, USA, and remote teams.
Support benefits management across our offices in Finland, UK, China, Korea, USA, and manage the administration of benefits for EU remote employees and entities.
Partner closely with other Supercell teams (e.g., Wellbeing, People Partners, Global Mobility), local stakeholders, and external providers to deliver benefits smoothly and thoughtfully.
Lead vendor relationships and RFPs, making sure we work with partners who fit our culture and standards.
Act as the go-to advisor on benefits topics, supporting complex cases and continuous improvement.
Use data and insights to guide decisions, manage costs, and improve employee experience.
Strengthen how we communicate benefits, helping employees understand and get value from what’s available.
What You Have
Solid experience (5 to 8 years) managing global benefits programs across multiple countries or regions.
Experience working in a highly international or fast-growing environment.
Strong vendor management skills and experience designing and implementing benefits programs.
Comfort working with data, analytics, and reporting to inform decisions and recommendations.
Advanced Excel/analytics skills and experienced in building utilization dashboards.
Experience with HR systems and benefits administration tools.
Clear, thoughtful communication skills and experience supporting change.
An improvement mindset, with a natural tendency to question, refine, and make things better.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in Finland, the UK, or a remote location in Europe where Supercell operates. You’ll work closely with colleagues across our offices in Finland, the UK, China, Korea, and the USA, as well as with remote teams across Europe.
To be successful, you’ll be comfortable collaborating across time zones and building strong relationships globally, and also travel to other Supercell Offices as needed.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.