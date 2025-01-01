Build Engineer, mo.co
We are looking for an experienced Build Engineer to join our game team mo.co. We are a small and independent team that moves fast and adapts quickly. It is a hands-on, ever-evolving environment where everyone takes ownership and helps each other out.
In this role, your focus will be on our build system: understanding it end to end, keeping it reliable and efficient, and constantly improving it to support the team’s development pace. You will be responsible for creating all of the mobile game builds and server packages. You will plan and drive both short- and long-term improvements and see them through to completion.
We are looking for someone with solid experience in mobile software development who is proactive and eager to work directly with the game team to deliver a world-class mobile game. If you enjoy solving complex problems and taking full ownership in an environment that values independence and getting things done, we would love to hear from you.
What You'll Be Doing
Maintaining, developing and improving the build system for our game with minimal disruption for the rest of the team.
Creating all mobile game builds and server packages.
Identifying and fixing build performance issues.
Developing internal services to support build infrastructure and application distribution.
Developing and managing continuous integration systems.
Working closely with other teams to integrate new build and deployment processes, to enable automated testing solutions, and to manage the build infrastructure.
What You Have
Understanding of the mobile development pipeline, including application compilation, packaging, and distribution.
Ability to dive into existing codebases.
Experience with build systems spanning multiple platforms (PC, MacOS, iOS, Android).
Experience with various scripting languages (e.g. bash/batch/groovy/python/powershell/ruby).
Experience with cloud services and Infrastructure as Code tools (AWS, Google Cloud, Terraform).
Experience with containerization and orchestration technologies (Docker, Kubernetes).
Experience with source control (Git).
Experience with continuous integration (Jenkins, Github Actions).
Excellent communication skills and a desire to improve the efficiency of systems and the productivity of developers.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Working knowledge of C++ and Java, and relevant build tools (CMake, Ant, Gradle)
Game development experience.
Test Automation experience.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. The mo.co team works primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.