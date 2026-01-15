Creator and Influencer Partnerships Lead
Supercell games reach hundreds of millions of players. For many of them, creators and influencers are the very first touchpoint with our worlds. Our creator ecosystem spans 100,000+ creators globally , from passionate long-tail farmers and brawlers to some of the world’s biggest gaming channels.
We’re now looking for a leader to take this ecosystem to the next level: to support a world-class creator program, turn influencers into a true growth engine, and shape how our games show up across social and emerging platforms. You’ll be part of a small, independent team with a lot of freedom and responsibility, working closely with game teams and regional teams to make sure our creator and influencer work genuinely moves the needle for our games and our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Drive the vision and strategy for the Creator & Influencer Partnerships team, and turn it into clear priorities with measurable goals.
Help the Creator Program retain and grow our network of 100k+ creators, deepen relationships with organic creators, and bring eventfulness to the program that supports big game moments and launches.
Build the center of excellence for influencer marketing at Supercell, setting the craft, standards and best practices for how we work with influencers. define a clear lifecycle strategy for how influencers support each stage of our games , from development and soft launch to global beats and long-term live ops, beyond Installs to re-engagement pushes.
Unify the Creator Program and influencer ecosystem into a single, coherent strategy that supports player acquisition, retention, sentiment, and long-term creator health.
Partner with regional teams to plan and deliver strong influencer campaigns in key markets, tuned to local players and platforms.
Design and run integrated campaigns with game teams: from strategy to hands-on execution across YouTube/TikTok/streams, in-game surfaces, and social. Tie efforts to the game lifecycle and live ops beats.
Build the right setup of tools and partners so that games and regions have everything they need to use creators and influencers to drive explosive growth.
Set goals & measure what matters (creator health, reach/engagement quality, campaign impact, player sentiment). Define and track KPIs together with our Community data analysts, measuring the impact of creators and influencers in a holistic way, and turning insights into concrete next steps.
Collaborate closely with game teams, central teams, data teams and regional teams to keep plans aligned, remove blockers and make sure we’re all pulling in the same direction.
Manage external partners (agencies, platforms, vendor CMs) and a small internal cell; insist on high bar and great creator experience.
Represent creators inside Supercell—their needs, opportunities, and feedback.
What You Have
7+ years of experience in creator and influencer marketing, or a closely related partnerships/marketing role.
3+ years in a leadership role, managing people, and owning a function.
Proven track record of running multiple creator or influencer campaigns end-to-end: from brief and partner selection to launch and post-mortem.
Exceptional collaboration and communication skills. Track record of working across teams and timezones and representing your craft internally and externally.
Experience working with creators and influencers at different scales (from long-tail to large channels), ideally in games or consumer entertainment.
Comfortable designing a strategy and then executing it yourself when needed – writing briefs, shaping concepts, selecting partners and reviewing content.
Experience working cross-functionally with marketing leads, regional teams, data and central functions, and keeping everyone aligned without heavy process.
Used to defining and tracking KPIs for campaigns and programs, and making clear decisions based on the results.
Strong written and spoken English, and able to communicate clearly with both internal teams and external partners.
Genuine interest in games, creators, and players.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience scaling a global creator program or running large partner ecosystems; comfort with social/BI tooling and vendor management.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. To be successful, you'll be expected to travel monthly in this role.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.