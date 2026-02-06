Data Engineer - Finance
At Supercell, Analytics is not a support function – we build trust at scale. Our work underpins decisions that shape our games, our player experience, and the long-term health of the business.
This is a newly created role with end-to-end ownership of one of the company’s most critical data domains: revenue and financial data. As Supercell has grown and our virtual economies have become more complex, the need for clear ownership, strong partnership with Finance, and predictable, well-run financial data processes has become essential.
In this role, you’ll take long-term responsibility for finance-facing analytics. You’ll ensure revenue data is robust, well understood, and trusted across the company, while bringing structure and predictability to areas such as monthly closes, audits, and external requests. You’ll work closely with Finance & Accounting, game teams, and the Supercell Store, acting as a senior bridge between Analytics and Finance.
You’ll be part of Central Analytics Engineering, the team that owns Supercell’s core data models, including revenue, retention, and reporting consistency. The team works across games and functions to build durable data foundations for the company, and this role plays a key part where business impact is highest.
What You'll Be Doing
Owning revenue, revenue deferral, and revenue recognition data pipelines end-to-end.
Acting as the primary analytics counterpart for Finance & Accounting on game data.
Owning the game data side of monthly financial closes and supporting external audits.
Designing, maintaining, and evolving finance-facing data models used across the company.
Mapping and documenting revenue data processes, identifying gaps and risks.
Redesigning and stabilising revenue deferral pipelines for long-term sustainability.
Partnering with game teams and the Supercell Store on how digital goods are tracked and recognised.
Establishing clear collaboration structures, timelines, and expectations with Finance.
Improving predictability during busy cycles such as closes and audits through planning and ownership.
Raising trust in revenue data through improved quality, documentation, and communication.
What You Have
Strong experience as an Analytics Engineer or Data Engineer working with production data.
Confidence owning complex, business-critical data models and pipelines.
Solid SQL and Python skills, with experience building and maintaining data pipelines.
A business-oriented mindset and comfort working with finance or accounting concepts.
The ability to explain complex topics clearly to both technical and non-technical partners.
A strong sense of ownership for work that directly impacts the business.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience with revenue deferral or revenue recognition.
Familiarity with digital goods, games, or virtual economies.
Understanding of how net revenue is derived in digital businesses.
Experience collaborating closely with Finance or Accounting teams.
Exposure to modern data stacks such as Databricks or Spark.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in Helsinki or London. Our team members are spread across both locations, and collaboration across offices is part of everyday work. There may be occasional travel connected to finance cycles or collaboration, but we plan carefully and value sustainable ways of working.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.