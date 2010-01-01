Digital Collaboration Product Manager
As Supercell’s next Digital Collaboration Product Owner, you’ll be the driving force behind empowering every Supercellian’s digital workday. You’ll make it effortless for teams across the company to connect, create, and collaborate – both in-person and online.
You’ll own the future of collaboration at Supercell. You’ll ensure every employee has the right digital tools and spaces, from intuitive meeting room setups to cutting-edge project management platforms, so great ideas can flow freely. You’ll also partner closely with our Corporate Communications team to make sure our digital collaboration culture reflects what Supercell stands for: trust, independence, and creativity.
This is your chance to shape how meetings are run, how projects are managed, and how ideas are shared across Supercell’s global teams. You’ll get to roll up your sleeves and dive into hands-on problem-solving, while also stepping back to craft the bigger vision for how we collaborate.
We are looking for someone who thrives at the crossroads of technology, people, and culture – turning complex collaboration challenges into simple, empowering solutions within our IT team.
Responsibilities:
Build the vision for how Supercell collaborates digitally with their teams
Plan, build and maintain our global digital collaboration toolset with the rest of the team. Including tools like: Slack, Zoom, Email, Miro, Trello, Monday, Linear, Notion, Confluence, Kaltura, Asana, etc.
Act as a technical contributor in key projects, providing expertise where required
Act as the subject matter expert on digital collaboration
Support our employees with their digital collaboration needs
Requirements:
Experience and ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic international work environment
Proven experience in fixing organisational collaboration challenges
Proven track record (8+ years) of hands on experience in empowering collaboration in global, multicultural environment.
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to work with diverse teams and stakeholders. Ability to communicate with non-technical people
Automation mindset and no fear for AI
Passion in creating a great user experience
Willingness to test new things and fail
Proactive doer mindset with willingness to get hands dirty and jump in where needed
Interest and capability for training teams in using all the tools under ownership
Ability to independently configure and put SaaS-tools into use
Nice-to-haves:
Relevant degree in people communication or collaboration
Experience in procurement and deal negotiation
Experience in product management/ownership
Experience from digital transformation programs or projects
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
