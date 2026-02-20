Digital Collaboration Product Manager
As Supercell’s next Digital Collaboration Product Owner, you’ll be the driving force behind empowering every Supercellian’s digital workday. You’ll make it effortless for teams across the company to connect, create, and collaborate – both in-person and online.
You’ll own the future of collaboration at Supercell. You’ll ensure every employee has the right digital tools and spaces, from intuitive meeting room setups to cutting-edge project management platforms, so great ideas can flow freely. You’ll also partner closely with our Corporate Communications team to make sure our digital collaboration culture reflects what Supercell stands for: trust, independence, and creativity.
This is your chance to shape how meetings are run, how projects are managed, and how ideas are shared across Supercell’s global teams. You’ll get to roll up your sleeves and dive into hands-on problem-solving, while also stepping back to craft the bigger vision for how we collaborate.
We are looking for someone who thrives at the crossroads of technology, people, and culture – turning complex collaboration challenges into simple, empowering solutions within our IT team.
What You'll Be Doing
Build the vision for how Supercell collaborates digitally with their teams
Plan, build and maintain our global digital collaboration toolset with the rest of the team. Including tools like: Slack, Zoom, Email, Miro, Trello, Monday, Linear, Notion, Confluence, Kaltura, Asana, etc.
Act as a technical contributor in key projects, providing expertise where required
Act as the subject matter expert on digital collaboration
Support our employees with their digital collaboration needs
What You Have
Experience and ability to adapt and thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic international work environment
Proven experience in fixing organisational collaboration challenges
Proven track record of hands-on experience in empowering collaboration in a global, multicultural environment.
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills to work with diverse teams and stakeholders. Ability to communicate with non-technical people
Automation mindset and no fear for AI
Passion in creating a great user experience
Willingness to test new things and fail
Proactive doer mindset with willingness to get hands dirty and jump in where needed
Interest and capability for training teams in using all the tools under ownership
Ability to independently configure and put SaaS-tools into use
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Relevant degree in people communication or collaboration
Experience in procurement and deal negotiation
Experience in product management/ownership
Experience from digital transformation programs or projects
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
