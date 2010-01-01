Esports Manager, Brawl Stars

Supercell, a game company founded in 2010, believes that the best teams make the best games that will be played by as many people as possible, last for decades, and be remembered forever.
Our creative process encourages independence, critical thinking, self-awareness, and open communication. Our teams are small and agile; taking responsibility and a passion for excellence are essential to our success.
Reporting to the Marketing Lead, the Esports Manager will play a crucial role in our day-to-day Brawl Stars Esports efforts. Fully dedicated to supporting the Esports Marketing strategy, they will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to uphold a cohesive, global approach to online and offline competition, offline event- and show production being of particular focus.
This role involves sourcing and maintaining relationships with tournament partners and organizers, as well as contributing to the strategic groundwork for expanding third-party esports. The ideal candidate thrives in a collaborative, dynamic environment, demonstrates meticulous attention to detail, and is committed to delivering an exceptional player experience through an industry-leading events circuit
Responsibilities:
Brawl Stars Championship
Help drive and maintain the official Brawl Esports competitive program, ensure our goals are met for an accessible and community-driven global circuit tailored for the Brawl Stars audience.
Have a direct touch on live event production for official and 3rd party events alike.
3rd party esports and events strategy
Be the vision holder for third-party esports and events: Build the strategy for our ecosystem outside of Brawl Stars Championship to form a cohesive, global circuit with touchpoints in all major regions and levels of competition.
In collaboration with our regional teams (APAC, AMERICAS), work with local partners to build regional circuits in accordance with the strategy for individual markets.
Track and analyze the performance of tournament viewership and visitor experience, providing insights and recommendations to optimize future initiatives.
Manage a dedicated annual budget to support TOs and other stakeholders in producing such events and their prizing.
Ecosystem management:
Oversee the day-to-day contact points for Tournament Organizers and other stakeholders
Maintain the relationship with existing TO’s and source new partners when appropriate.
Own the licensing right requests, as well as the creation and maintaining of licensing guidelines.
Tools and technology:
Through website, social media, and in-game integrations, ensure viewers and pro players alike have appropriate touchpoints to discover, watch, and engage with third-party events.
Ensure the successful integration of the Brawl Stars Matchmaking API to select 3rd party tournament platforms.
Requirements:
Excellent communication and negotiation skills, with an appetite for daily interaction and working closely with contacts worldwide.
5+ years of experience in tournament management, esports management, broadcast production, live event production or other related role from traditional sports, marketing or entertainment.
Experience with management of complete ecosystems - from conception, through delivery, to operations.
Strong project management and organizational skills, with the ability to work independently and as part of a team.
Proficiency in social media platforms, content management systems, and analytics tools.
Experience working with a broad range of marketing functions (e.g. brand, performance, social media, influencers, and esports) with a good understanding of the role of various functions and how they can work together to deliver growth.
Passion for gaming and esports, as well as a clear player-first mentality
Preferably located in or willing to relocate to Helsinki
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
