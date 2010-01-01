At Supercell, we make games that players play for a long time and remember forever! Naturally, Supercell’s Trust & Safety (T&S) Team focuses a lot of effort on making sure they’re remembered for the right reasons. Playing against bots or fellow players who have gained an unfair competitive edge does not create the good memories our games are designed to foster (especially in the competitive spaces where those wins are extra crucial). Keeping our games free of this kind of play is one Trust & Safety’s core mandates, and it requires vigilance, care, and resourceful thinking.
As a Fair Play Manager, you will take the central role in achieving and maintaining this mandate. You will be well-versed in all matters related to cheating, fraud (especially inauthentic installs), and other unfair behaviors that occur in gaming, maintaining special bespoke knowledge of how they manifest in each of our games. Consequently, you will become the point of contact across all Supercell teams on all topics related to unfair play, and you’ll work closely with the rest of the Trust & Safety Team to achieve your goals.
This role requires an analytical and technical mindset, as well as excellent prioritization and communication skills. If you’ve got those—along with a strong sense for fairness and the appetite to go down the rabbit hole of digital investigation—this is your chance to positively impact the gaming experience of millions of players.
Key responsibilities
Program Management: maintain and develop new and existing programs that serve the competitive integrity of our player-base. This includes programs around competitive account integrity, bot detection, and proactive methods of surfacing unfair play behavior.
Product Ownership: act as the primary client for various tooling products—some built bespoke and in-house, others run externally by third parties. Through collaboration and communication, ensure the team has the right tools suite for the programs you manage.
Fair Play Strategy: develop and implement strategies and initiatives to promote community health and an overall sense of fairness throughout our playerbase.
Policy Development: work with the T&S Team to establish and refine community guidelines, terms of service, and acceptable use policies to address concerns revolving around unfair play.
Collaboration with the T&S Team: work closely with the internal components (training, tools development, QA, etc.) and external components (investigation teams, tech vendors, etc.) of Supercell’s T&S Team to generate cohesion, fluidity, and efficiency across all T&S efforts for Supercell’s games.
Collaboration with the wider studio: work closely with esports programming; support game and product teams with expert knowledge of fair play procedures, tools, strategy, and Supercell culture.
Continuous Improvement: stay up-to-date with industry best practices, emerging trends in cheating and fraudulent behavior, etc., in order to make informed improvements to existing processes.
Requirements
Minimum of 5 years of experience supporting online communities.
Strong understanding of online gaming and player behavior.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Strong analytical skills: able to leverage data insights to drive clear decisions and propose key hypotheses; capable of performing high-level analyses with common data-analysis tools (Google Sheets, Excel, Tableau, etc.).
Familiarity with tools and technologies related to account integrity investigation and fraud detection.
Empathetic and patient, with the ability to handle sensitive player issues effectively.
Passion for games and a commitment to creating fair competitive spaces within them (and, ultimately, enjoyable player experiences).
Ability to travel: roughly 25% of your time will be used to extend your expertise, in a physically present way, to teams around the world.
Nice-to-haves
Further analytics know-how:
Basic SQL fluency (ability to run/refine queries independently)
Experience using other analytical tools/methods or languages (e.g. python/R).
Previous engagement with professional esports communities and environments.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed.
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it.
This position is in Helsinki, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Helsinki is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along.
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
