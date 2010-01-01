At Supercell, we craft immersive game worlds that inspire millions. Now, we’re expanding beyond gaming to bring these worlds to life through film and television. We are not simply adapting IP—we are world-building, with the freedom to take risks, move fast, and help grow Supercell’s games into franchises for a global audience.
We are seeking a Senior Film & TV Development Executive to join our team and drive the development of film and television projects based on Supercell’s franchises. This role requires a strategic thinker with great storytelling instincts, a proven track record for building creative teams in film and television and a strong industry network. The ideal candidate is a resourceful indie producer at heart, with the business acumen of a studio executive—capable of leading high-level industry conversations, forming key partnerships, and overseeing projects from inception to execution.
Our current expertise leans heavily into animation and television. We’re looking for someone complementary, with strong film experience and a passion for gaming and animation.
What You’ll Do:
Lead Development: Drive the creative development of film and TV projects based on Supercell’s games, ensuring narratives remain authentic and compelling.
Secure Top Talent & Partnerships: Build relationships with A-list writers, directors, producers, studios, and agencies to assemble the best creative teams.
Oversee Production: Partner with production teams to ensure projects meet creative and technical standards while staying on time and within budget.
Shape Business & Distribution Strategy: Work closely with partners to develop financing, distribution, and release strategies.
Represent Supercell in Hollywood: Be the face of Supercell’s film & TV division in conversations with studios, streamers, and key industry players.
Expand Industry Relationships: Proactively cultivate and maintain relationships with studios, talent agencies, production companies, distribution and financing partners.
Stay Ahead of Industry Trends: Monitor developments in animation, live-action, streaming, and traditional theatrical distribution to inform Supercell’s strategy.
Who You Are:
8+ years of experience in film/TV development, production, or a related role within the entertainment industry.
Strong experience in film development (live-action or animation) to complement our existing animation/TV strengths.
Deep network within the industry—strong relationships with writers, directors, producers, major studios, and talent agencies.
Excellent script development skills and ability to evaluate creative pitches.
Understanding of film/TV financing, co-productions, and distribution models.
Passion for gaming and animation (experience in the gaming industry is a plus).
A collaborative mindset: you thrive in a highly aligned, loosely coupled team.
This role is based in Los Angeles, CA, where proximity to key industry partners, studios, and talent is essential. As a Supercell employee, you are expected to travel as part of your role to collaborate with global teams, attend industry events, and contribute to the success of our games and partnerships. While travel may vary by role, employees should anticipate a minimum of up to 25% travel.
Preferred Qualifications:
Experience working on high-profile adaptations (especially of existing IP).
Strong understanding of co-productions and international financing structures.
Familiarity with both traditional theatrical and streaming platforms.
Why You’ll Love It Here:
At Supercell, we believe in small, independent teams with maximum ownership over their work. You’ll have the freedom and trust to take risks, move quickly, and build something groundbreaking in the entertainment space. If you’re a creative and strategic film/TV executive who thrives on collaboration and loves games, this is your opportunity to help shape Supercell’s franchises for the screen.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released six games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in Los Angeles, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to Los Angeles is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.