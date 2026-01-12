Game Designer, Clash Royale
We are seeking a passionate and experienced Game Designer to join our Shanghai Studio, with a focus on enhancing the gameplay of Clash Royale. You will be expected to independently plan your work, develop design solutions, and implement them using our tools. The ideal candidate will also collaborate with a team of talented developers to solve large-scale challenges.
At Supercell, we believe that small, well-coordinated teams have the potential to create truly memorable games. It's essential that every team member takes pride in their work and understands the responsibility of delivering quality and fun to our players.
As a Game Designer at Supercell, you will work closely with other designers, programmers, and artists to create engaging gameplay content, game modes, and systems that make Clash Royale the best strategy game in the mobile market. You will also be a key contributor in shaping the future of Clash Royale’s gameplay, as well as the overall product direction.
If this sounds like you, we'd love to hear from you!
What You'll Be Doing
Create and improve gameplay systems/content for Clash Royale.
Polish and upgrade core combat design of Clash Royale.
Collaborate with other disciplines and teams to produce a cohesive game experience.
Support the development of the game with any additional skills.
What You Have
Extensive understanding, skills, and experience with gameplay design.
Strong player empathy.
Understanding other design areas outside of gameplay design is a big plus.
Experience using game engine is a big plus.
Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills.
Absolute passion for playing and making games.
Fluent in English – reading, writing and speaking.
Being a great teammate – we believe making games is a team sport.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
