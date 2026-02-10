Game Team Assistant, Hay Day
Supercell is now offering a unique opportunity for a dynamic Team Assistant to support the Hay Day team and assist game leadership, including the Head of Hay Day.
In this role, your key responsibilities will include managing the General Manager’s calendar across multiple time zones, coordinating across teams and offices, and preparing meetings. You will also back up the Team Support role, especially with travel bookings for our London office when needed.
We are looking for a proactive professional who thrives in a multicultural environment and enjoys helping others succeed. You will not only support Hay Day leadership, but also the whole team, and no task or problem should be too small on your journey to becoming the "heart" of the team!
Why You’ll Love This Role
Opportunity to work directly with the Head of Hay Day and get a unique insider view into a global mobile games company.
Collaborate with amazing co-workers from different teams
We value initiative, ownership, clear communication, curiosity and kindness.
Experience our easy-going, enthusiastic, open, and results-driven team culture.
Enjoy a work environment that takes good care of its people, providing the resources you need to thrive.
What You'll Be Doing
Provide direct support to the Head of Hay Day.
Manage complex calendars and meeting scheduling across multiple time zones.
Organise all-hands, workshops, offsites in collaboration with Team Support.
Handle expenses and any other official documents needed.
Coordinate activities and communications across teams and offices.
Prepare meeting materials, take memos, and ensure follow-up actions are completed.
Support team gatherings.
Coordinate office-related administrative tasks in collaboration with the Office experience team, both in London and Helsinki.
Coordinate onboarding-related tasks in collaboration with the People Partner.
Serve as back-up for travel bookings at the London office when applicable.
What You Have
Minimum of 3+ years’ supporting senior leaders in fast-paced, multinational orgs
Experience in complex calendar management.
Fluent with Google Workspace, MS Office, Slack & Zoom.
Comfortable with spreadsheets. Experience in Notion and Confluence.
Independent and proactive working style, flags risks early and proposes options.
Sound judgment and discretion with sensitive information.
Excellent English language skills, both spoken and clear written to be able to concise notes and status updates.
Interest in Supercell games and the gaming industry is a strong plus.
Where You'll Be
This opportunity is based in our London office, and because we value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions, it is mostly an office based role.
The Hay Day team is also split between London and Helsinki, so you should not be afraid of travel. We hope you could spend 1 or 2 weeks every month with your Helsinki based colleagues as well.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to London. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.