Head of Tech & Quality, Clash of Clans
We’re looking for a Head of Tech & Quality to take end-to-end ownership of how Clash of Clans ships.
Clash is a decade-plus live game with tens of millions of players. Our ambition for 2026 and beyond is big: one release train, clear ownership, and updates that feel right, not rushed for players. To get there, we need someone who can set the tech and quality direction for the whole game, grow the people who make it real, and make shipping feel calm and predictable at scale.
You’ll lead the Tech & Quality clan and sit on the Clash Leads group alongside Core, Content, Marketing, and Business & Expansion.
Your mission
Make every Clash update trustworthy for players and calm for the team.
Players should feel like the game “just works” – smooth battles, quick loads, no nasty surprises – and when something does go wrong, it’s handled quickly and transparently. The team should feel confident: we can try ideas fast, we ship on a known rhythm, and we always have a safe way to undo a change.
You’ll own:
The tech and quality strategy for Clash
The release system end-to-end
The people and leaders who run our core technical and quality loops
What you’ll be doing
Set the tech & quality strategy for Clash
Own the end-to-end technical and quality vision for Clash across idea → playtest → release → live operations.
Turn game strategy and clan bets into clear technical priorities: platform work, tools, observability, testing, performance, and live resilience.
Define simple, game-wide standards (readiness criteria, perf budgets, telemetry “truths”, quality bars) that clans can rely on.
Own the release system and live reliability
Be accountable for the release train: cadence, gates, rollout, rollback, and incident playbooks.
Appoint and coach Domain Owners for key loops (Release, CI/CD & Tools, Verification & Playtests, Performance & Telemetry, Live Reliability, Asset Flow) and let them run the day-to-day.
Ensure risks surface early: build a culture where teams flag concerns, and you help them solve structural problems rather than firefight symptoms.
Raise the bar on live resilience: clear SLIs/SLOs, observability, on-call, incident reviews, and learning loops.
Make performance, tooling & testing “boringly good”
Ensure Clash feels smooth on target devices: FPS, memory, load times, and network behaviour are owned, measured, and improved over time.
Tighten the feedback loop: faster builds, robust CI, reliable test fixtures, device-farm runs, and internal playtests that reflect live reality.
Partner with Tech Art and Content on asset and pipeline scale: content flows from DCC tools to in-game with minimal friction and predictable build behaviour.
Build and grow the Tech & Quality clan
Lead a multi-disciplinary clan (engineering, QA, release, tools, performance, platform) with a clear mission and outcomes.
Hire, coach, and develop engineering and QA leaders; grow senior ICs through Domain Owner stints instead of new hierarchy layers.
Create clarity on roles, ownership, and expectations so people know what good looks like and how to grow.
Keep interfaces green with partners
Work closely with central tech/platform/data/security teams to align on shared services, tools, and standards – and make sure Clash’s needs are clearly represented.
Own the key technical interfaces to app stores, platform partners, and any co-dev partners together with other Clan Leads.
Make pragmatic build vs buy and near-term vs platform investment calls, and land those decisions without slowing game teams down.
Lead as part of the Clash Leads group
Sit on the Clash Leads group with Core, Content, Marketing, and Business & Expansion.
Shape the overall plan: one release train, shared gates and bars, clear trade-offs, and a weekly “What moved” loop that everyone trusts.
Protect player quality and team pace: call out risks early, argue for focus, and say “no” when needed to keep the bar high.
What you have
Experience
You’ve held senior engineering/tech leadership roles for a large-scale live product, ideally games or similarly complex mobile apps.
You’ve been responsible for shipping at scale: CI/CD, branching strategies, rollouts, rollbacks, incidents, and post-mortems are familiar territory.
You have deep technical literacy in at least one of: gameplay/client engineering, server/platform engineering, build & automation, performance engineering, or QA automation.
You’ve led leaders and senior ICs: hiring, coaching, growing people, and building succession plans.
You’ve worked closely with cross-functional partners (product, design, art, marketing, BI) and with central/platform teams.
Skills & mindset
Strategic + hands-on: comfortable setting long-term direction and also diving into enough detail to make good calls.
System thinker: you see release, testing, performance, and live ops as connected loops, not separate org charts.
Plain-language communicator: you can explain technical trade-offs in a way that players, designers, artists and execs can follow.
Talent builder: you enjoy coaching, giving feedback, and helping other people lead.
Calm under pressure: you keep your head when things go wrong, and you use incidents to make the system stronger, not to blame.
Player-first judgement: you’re willing to trade short-term convenience for long-term trust, and you care deeply about the experience players actually feel.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in our Helsinki or London office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki or London. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.