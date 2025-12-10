Marketing Art Producer, APAC
We are looking for an experienced Art Producer to join the APAC Marketing team and help coordinate production pipelines, keep projects on schedule, and make sure every asset from campaign visuals to social content meets Supercell’s quality bar.
As an Art Producer, you’ll play a central role in planning, producing, and executing marketing art projects for Supercell’s live and new games. You’ll work closely with Marketing Artists, Art Partners, and Marketing Producers, while also partnering with other Supercell teams from Legal and Finance to operations and production colleagues in our global offices. You’ll often be the one connecting the dots and gathering information, so the artists can focus on creating great work.
The ideal candidate is a structured problem-solver and strong communicator who can support creative ambition with practical execution – someone who finds energy in helping others succeed and bringing clarity to complexity.
Per Supercell’s mission statement “to create games for as many people as possible that are played for years and remembered forever” we aim to craft experiences that players love and remember for years.
Every day, millions of players across the world enjoy Supercell’s games: Brawl Stars, Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Boom Beach, Squad Busters, and MoCo. The Marketing Art team’s role is to ensure we continue to engage and inspire our current players while welcoming new ones into our worlds.
We reach our players through engaging marketing experiences that go beyond the screen. Doing that takes trust, creativity, and teamwork. At Supercell, everyone wears multiple hats. The Art Producer role is no exception.
What You'll Be Doing
Plan, schedule, and manage multiple marketing art projects – from ideation to final delivery.
Facilitate clear communication across internal teams, external agencies, and creative vendors.
Manage project documentation, including briefs, contracts, budgets, and approval trackers.
Monitor production progress and ensure deliverables meet Supercell’s quality and brand standards.
Manage and nurture relationships with external studios, agencies, and freelancers.
Partner with Marketing Producers to align on campaign priorities and cross-team dependencies.
Collaborate with other Supercell teams (e.g., Legal, Finance, and global counterparts) to support smooth creative production.
Support process improvements – refining documentation, pipelines, and communication flow.
Participate in evaluating and onboarding new creative partners, studios, and vendors.
What You Have
5–7 years of experience in production, project management, or art coordination within gaming, entertainment, or creative industries.
Proven experience managing multiple external partners, agencies, and freelancers.
Exceptional organizational, planning, and multitasking skills – you love providing clarity.
Strong written and verbal communication in English.
Ability to balance creative and operational priorities with precision and empathy.
Detail-oriented, disciplined, and proactive; you naturally document and track everything.
A true collaborator – you enjoy solving problems and helping teams deliver their best work.
Passion for games, especially Supercell titles, and a deep curiosity about player culture in APAC.
Would Be Nice if You Also Had
Working knowledge of Korean, Japanese, Mandarin, or Cantonese.
Previous experience in an international creative environment or regional marketing hub.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in Seoul, Korea. The APAC Marketing team members are located in our Seoul office and work frequently with team members in our global offices (Helsinki, London, San Francisco, and Shanghai)
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel quite regularly and often in this role.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
