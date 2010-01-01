The Marketing Manager, North America will work closely with the Americas Marketing team to manage and execute Supercell’s marketing strategy in North America. This role is focused on ensuring efficient and effective marketing efforts that meet defined goals, significantly contributing to the overall go-to-market strategy. The Marketing Manager will execute with autonomy and align closely with the strategic direction set by Global and Regional Marketing Leads.
Responsibilities
Campaign Management: Lead and manage marketing campaigns based on strategies set by the Marketing Lead. Ensure all efforts meet defined objectives and quality standards. Develop and execute marketing strategies aligned with broader company goals, driving performance and meeting short-term targets.
Digital, Social Media, and Influencer: Own and manage digital, social media, and influencer campaigns, ensuring alignment with target audience expectations and achieving desired engagement and conversion results.
Partnership Collaboration: Work cross-functionally with global teams to develop and maintain partnerships that elevate the Supercell brand and contribute to measurable business growth.
Go-to-Market Execution: Execute the go-to-market strategy with excellence, ensuring operational plans are completed effectively and on time.
Team Collaboration: Actively contribute to and collaborate with team members across different crafts, ensuring the successful delivery of marketing initiatives.
Qualifications
10+ years of progressive marketing experience, with a strong preference for experience in the gaming or entertainment industry.
Deep understanding of the North America market, with expertise in tailoring strategies to local consumer behavior.
Proven track record in digital and social media campaign management, with evidence of exceeding performance goals.
Well rounded knowledge around other media (TV/CTV, Audio, OOH, etc….)
Strong collaborative skills for working effectively with global and local teams.
Excellent communication, interpersonal, and problem-solving abilities.
Demonstrated resourcefulness and adaptability in dynamic environments.
What Success Looks Like
Short-Term (3 months): Demonstrate ability to manage and execute campaigns aligned with strategic goals.
Mid-Term (6-12 months): Deliver measurable results on brand awareness and player engagement metrics through effective campaign execution.Demonstrated ability to lead campaign developments and executions. Demonstrated strong external partner management.
Long-Term: Collaborate with the Marketing Lead and global teams to ensure sustained improvement in business and marketing KPIs and ROI, establishing a strong market presence for Supercell games.
Benefits and Compensation
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $156,000 – $234,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401k.
However, luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems is not what we seek to do. We develop Supercell as an employer for you to do your best work and to call this the best experience in your professional life.
We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits to serve this purpose. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource. Read More
About Supercell
We are a game company based in Helsinki, Finland, with offices in San Francisco, Seoul and Shanghai. Since our launch in 2010, we've released five games globally – Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters.
To make six games, we've killed dozens along the way. That's because we're obsessed with quality. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever. To achieve this goal, we put together the best possible teams and give them the freedom and independence to succeed. Read More
You Might Love It Here...
If you love games, Supercell is the place for you. We're made up of proactive, independent teams that have the freedom to do what they think is best for their players, our games, and the company.
We know it takes more than trust and independence to make great games, so we also take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment and resources they need to succeed and have fun while at it. Read More
You Are Not Your Job Title
Working with us means you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. We’ve decided that our internal job titles don’t include prefixes like senior, junior, principal, or director. Instead, we embrace our non-hierarchical culture, allowing us to concentrate on what truly matters: doing what’s best for our players. Recognition isn’t tied to your job title, nor does your title define the impact you can have.
For hiring purposes, we do use industry-standard job titles to help attract talent. When it comes to public-facing spaces like LinkedIn, we trust and encourage everyone to select a title that feels most appropriate for them. Read More
This position is in San Francisco, but you're not?
Luckily, moving to San Francisco is easier than you might think. No matter where you would be moving from, our dedicated people will help you from beginning to end. We're here to ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you, your family and whoever and whatever you bring along. In addition to cats and dogs, we've even relocated a horse. Read More
Not sure if you should apply?
Do it! You might feel like you don't tick all the listed requirements with stellar scores. That's fine! We're here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you might require to fully engage in our recruitment process.
And here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.