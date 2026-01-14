Marketing Producer, North America
We’re looking for a Marketing Producer, North America, who loves bringing clarity, alignment, and creative momentum to complex marketing work. You’ll join our Americas Marketing team as a core partner in turning global strategies into regional stories that resonate deeply with players here in North America.
Working alongside our North America Marketing Lead, Marketing Managers, and Partnership Managers, you’ll help bring campaigns, collaborations, and co-marketing initiatives to life in ways that feel true to our games and the communities around them.
You’ll ensure that every activation, big or small, runs smoothly, with clear communication, thoughtful planning, and an eye for quality.
This role is also about shaping the craft of production itself. You’ll help build how producers across regions work together, share learnings, and operate as one cohesive global craft. If you enjoy turning strategy into action while improving the systems that make great work possible, this could be a wonderful fit.
What You'll Be Doing
Build and refine frameworks for how marketing producers across North America and other regions collaborate, improving visibility, communication, and alignment.
Lead end-to-end production for regional campaigns, ensuring each activation moves smoothly from brief to delivery.
Partner closely with the NA Marketing Lead and NA Marketing Managers to connect regional goals with global direction and game team priorities.
Develop clear project plans, schedules, milestones, and dependencies, keeping stakeholders aligned and campaigns moving forward.
Manage budgets and resource planning with accuracy and intention, balancing creativity with operational discipline.
Act as a key connector between regional teams, global marketing, and game teams, establishing communication rhythms that build trust and transparency.
Run structured campaign retros, synthesizing learnings and sharing best practices to raise the bar for marketing production across regions.
Mentor and support other Marketing Producers, helping strengthen their strategic thinking, planning, and cross-regional collaboration skills.
Ensure all campaign outputs meet Supercell’s creative standards across asset delivery, messaging, and player-facing channels.
Continuously improve how we work, identifying new tools, rituals, or processes that make collaboration more effective, scalable, and player-first.
What You Have
Experience leading marketing production, campaign operations, or integrated marketing projects across multiple stakeholders.
Strong planning and organizational instincts, you bring order and clarity to complex work.
Excellent communication skills, especially when navigating multiple teams, time zones, and creative partners.
A collaborative, low-ego approach. You value relationships and believe great work comes from working closely with others.
Comfort managing budgets, timelines, resources, and shifting priorities
A passion for player-first marketing and a desire to understand regional nuances.
A builder’s mindset, you enjoy improving systems just as much as running them.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience working across global or distributed teams.
Production experience within gaming, entertainment, or community-driven industries.
Familiarity with creative tools, workflows, or marketing asset pipelines.
A passion for mentorship or craft development.
What Success Looks Like
NA campaigns run smoothly, with clear planning, predictable delivery, and strong creative quality.
Regional and global teams feel more connected, informed, and aligned in how they collaborate.
Producers across regions share learnings and operate as a cohesive global craft.
Budgets, timelines, and workflows are handled with confidence and clarity.
You’re seen as a trusted partner, someone who brings energy, direction, and structure to complex work.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in San Francisco, CA, with close collaboration across the Americas, Helsinki, and other global teams. While we work together across multiple time zones, we value a healthy balance between flexibility and partnership. As a Supercell employee, you are expected to travel as part of your role to collaborate with global teams, attend industry events, and contribute to the success of our games and partnerships. While travel may vary by role, employees should anticipate a minimum of 35% travel.
Salary Range for This Role
While the salary range based on your background, skills, and experience for this position is $125,000–$187,000, your financial compensation model also consists of an annual bonus, RSU equity, and 401(k).
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
