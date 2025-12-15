Monetization Manager, Supercell Store
It’s time to ship! We’re looking for an analytical, organized and effective Monetization Manager to help us make the Supercell Store and other Direct-to-Consumer products an incredible experience for our players.
In this role, you will be joined at the hip with the best Live Ops and Monetization teams in mobile gaming. You’ll learn deeply from them about their audiences as you help plan how their offers, events, and in-game moments can best tie into Supercell’s broader player-focused platform.
You’ll drive improvements in merchandizing, offer-construction and player messaging with marketers, data scientists and community managers. You’ll also be part of the process of building and shipping new features with rapid iteration, working side by side with engineers, designers and QA.
What You'll Be Doing
Gaining deep understanding of the economies, engagement calendars and audiences of Supercell games.
Coach and partner with the monetization and live ops managers for Supercell games to help their web store and loyalty programs achieve success.
Level up the player experience across the entire purchase funnel to drive improvements in conversion and retention.
Develop new monetization strategies that align with each games’ strategic developments.
Identify new features and tools to further improve monetization efforts of each game, and directly coordinate their development with the dev team.
Track and evaluate results of your efforts on a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly basis to ensure positive uplift in both the short and long term.
Collaborate with Live Ops Managers, Economy Managers, and Game Analysts to assure monetization efforts are contributing to long term success and have positive impacts on the player experience.
What You Have
Several years of experience in free-to-play mobile games.
Prior experience planning and operating in-app offers in a live game, with excellent attention to detail and an eye for quality.
Experience driving economy and monetization design, including engagement drivers in live service games.
Strong quantitative and analytical skills with an emphasis on metrics-driven decision making
The ability to pull your own numbers from a data warehouse and package them in a way that will make an impact for game teams.
A desire to move fast, act decisively, get stuff done, taking responsibility for end-to-end feature development, and for driving clarity and vision across the team.
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills. Experience working to support game teams and successfully delivering wins for them.
Hands-on mindset with strong attention to detail, actively chasing down information and proactively mitigating risks to ensure smooth execution.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Knowledge and experience using SQL.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based either in our London or Helsinki Studio.
There will be some travel expectations with this role to help build relationships, as stakeholders are based in both locations.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We're looking forward to hearing from you. It's always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.