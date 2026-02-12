Platform Engineer, Developer Services
We are looking for a Platform Engineer to join our internal Developer Services team! As a Platform Engineer, you will focus on hands-on execution, keeping systems reliable, efficient, and scalable, while working closely with other teams to support active development.
In this role, you will contribute directly to the day-to-day operation of our build infrastructure and CI pipelines across multiple projects. You will troubleshoot issues, implement incremental improvements, and help roll out new system features. You are expected to work independently on assigned tasks, bring practical improvement ideas, and collaborate effectively with other engineers to ensure smooth development workflows.
Maybe you are also wondering what Developer Services is? This team is responsible for maintaining and improving:
The build and CI/CD systems that Supercell’s teams rely on every day.
Source code and artifact repositories (Github, Perforce, Artifactory, Applivery).
Build-related tooling and platforms (web-based, CLI, and shared build libraries).
This role is ideal for someone who enjoys solving concrete technical problems, improving developer experience through reliable tooling, and learning how large-scale build systems operate in a fast-paced game development environment.
What You'll Be Doing
Maintaining and troubleshooting build and related systems across multiple games and services in active development.
Implementing incremental improvements to platform reliability, performance, and automation.
Assisting in the development of CI/CD pipelines and best practices, to support consistent delivery workflows.
Contributing to internal build tools and services used by game and platform teams.
Working closely with game teams to integrate build processes and resolve build-related issues.
Supporting the rollout of new build platform features and updates across projects.
Helping document our systems, workflows, and best practices.
Proactively identifying systemic pain points and suggesting practical improvements.
What You Have
Experience with build tools and CI/CD systems such as Jenkins and GitHub Actions.
Proficiency in one or more scripting or automation languages (e.g. Bash, Python, Groovy, PowerShell).
Experience with cloud platforms (AWS and/or Google Cloud) and familiarity with Infrastructure as Code concepts.
Working knowledge of containerization technologies such as Docker and basic familiarity with Kubernetes.
Hands-on experience with source control systems (Git, Perforce, or similar).
Ability to work independently on multiple tasks and manage priorities effectively.
Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.
Good communication skills and the ability to collaborate with developers and other engineers.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Understanding of the mobile development pipeline, including build, packaging, and distribution.
Experience working in game development or other fast-paced production environments.
Familiarity with mobile build pipelines and app store deployment workflows.
Experience with software development (Go, NodeJs)
Familiarity with frontend frameworks such as ReactJs or VueJs.
Exposure to automated testing or integrating tests into CI/CD pipelines.
Experience designing, implementing, and operating monitoring and observability solutions for production systems.
Interest in learning more about infrastructure scaling, performance optimization, and developer productivity tooling.
Where You'll Be
This role can be based in our Helsinki or London office. We value a collaborative work environment and genuine human interactions. You will work very closely with our Helsinki based game teams and also some of our London based teams.
If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Helsinki or London. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
