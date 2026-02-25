Platform Partnerships Manager
Help shape how players discover and experience Supercell games across the world’s most influential platforms.
Supercell is looking for an ecosystem thinker who thrives in complexity, loves building from zero to one, and wants to explore what the next generation of platform collaboration looks like.
This is not a traditional account management role (although it does include it!). It’s about working closely with platforms like Meta, TikTok, Discord and emerging partners to rethink discovery, test new player experiences, and build deeper long-term relationships that genuinely benefit our players.
You’ll be part of the Platform Partnerships team, sitting at the intersection of external platform strategy and internal execution. You’ll help Supercell become a trusted early partner for innovation across ecosystems, while ensuring everything we do stays grounded in what’s best for our players.
What You'll Be Doing
Own and Deepen Key Ecosystem Partnerships: Lead end-to-end relationships with new platforms and ecosystems. Develop joint business plans aligned with our game and launch priorities, and represent Supercell with clarity and conviction.
Own the Operational Backbone: Drive the day-to-day management of key ecosystem partnerships, including planning cycles, reporting, QBRs, follow-ups and execution tracking. Coordinate closely with internal teams across Marketing, Growth, Product, and Player Platform to ensure initiatives are delivered on time and with clarity. Act as the central point of contact, ensuring alignment, momentum and accountability across all parties.
Drive Discovery Innovation: Build scalable ecosystem models that expand how players discover our games. Partner closely with Marketing and Product to define clear measurement frameworks and ensure impact is measurable and repeatable.
Enable Platform Experimentation: Work with platform partners to test new discovery formats, player experiences and ecosystem capabilities. Act as a bridge between external innovation and internal execution, ensuring experiments are thoughtful, aligned with internal stakeholders, and player-first.
Amplify Our Existing Creator & Community Ecosystem: Unlock new platform capabilities and partnerships that amplify the impact of Supercell’s existing creator and community teams.
Build Repeatable Pre-Launch Momentum: Develop frameworks that help game teams activate ecosystem platforms early and effectively, creating stronger player momentum ahead of launches.
Contribute to Broader Platform Strategy: Work alongside the Director of Platform Partnerships to evolve Supercell’s long-term ecosystem approach and evaluate emerging structural platform opportunities.
What You Have
Experience in platform partnerships, business development, ecosystem strategy or growth.
Experience working with large global digital platforms.
Strong strategic judgment and the ability to size opportunities and assess trade-offs rigorously.
A track record of influencing senior stakeholders internally and externally.
Experience operating in ambiguity and turning ideas into structured execution.
A genuine interest in games, player behaviour and how platforms shape culture.
Located in or willing to relocate to London or Helsinki.
What Success Looks Like
Within 12 to 18 months you will have:
Built a scalable operational model for how we work with new ecosystem partners
Built an ecosystem strategy tailored to each game’s needs and goals
Launched early-access or first-to-market platform experiments in close partnership with key ecosystem partners
Enabled new platform capabilities that amplify the impact of our existing creator and community ecosystem, our games, or the way we connect with our players.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
