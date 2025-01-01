Principal Character Artist, Cosmetics
mo.co is looking for a highly creative and style-driven Principal Character Artist to spearhead our cosmetic content.
You’ll be responsible for defining the visual identity of our character cosmetics, from basic to legendary outfits, mounts, and weapon skins.The role involves a steady flow of content and collaboration, so being organized and able to manage complexity is important. This is a rare opportunity to help shape the visual soul of a game that lives and breathes through player expression.
You’ll work closely with concept artists, 3D artists, VFX, animators, and producers to guide external teams of artists, with scope for hands-on work for key creative beats.
What You'll Be Doing
Elevate and uphold the visual standard for mo.co’s cosmetic collections (outfits, mounts, weapon skins, emotes, etc.)
Drive art direction and feedback across the full pipeline: concept, 3D, texture, VFX, and implementation
Ideate and pitch bold new cosmetic collections matching mo.co’s dangerously delightful tone
Collaborate with our Producers and live-ops team to ensure smooth cosmetic production
Work hands-on especially during early concepting, look-dev, or conceiving hero assets
Help maintain our cosmetic library, seasonal roadmap, and visual documentation to ensure quality and consistency
Be a taste leader: help others understand what looks good and what supports the mo.co brand
What You Have
An experienced character artist with 5+ years of game industry experience
Skilled in visual development, character design, and stylized execution
Familiar with an entire character creation or cosmetics pipeline, from idea to engine
Great at giving clear, actionable feedback to internal and external teams
Strong in organization and task management; you know how to keep work moving
Comfortable working across disciplines (concept, 3D, VFX) and collaborating with non-art stakeholders
Deeply plugged into trends in fashion, character design, pop culture, and hyper-real aesthetics
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
A passion for games, cosmetics, skins, or character customization
Familiarity with outsourcing management
Hands-on knowledge of relevant tools like: Photoshop, Blender/Maya, Unity/Unreal
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Helsinki office. The mo.co team works primarily onsite, with flexibility for hybrid work.
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form at the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S.
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
Interested?
Then just apply here
We’re looking forward to hearing from you. It’s always exciting to receive thoughtful applications with more than just a blurry image of a cat. Although we do love cats.