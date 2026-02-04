Producer 项目管理, Project R.I.S.E
We are looking for a senior project manager to join our Project R.I.S.E game team. You will have the unique opportunity to work on a new Supercell title, and directly shape how that game will be played and enjoyed by millions of players for years to come.
At Supercell, we believe that small teams that find a way to work well together have the potential to create memorable games. It’s important that each team member takes pride in their work and knows what it means to take responsibility and deliver quality and fun to players. As a project manager, you will be responsible for driving collaboration across disciplines and ensuring we deliver world-class player experiences.
If you think that describes you, then we’d love to hear from you！
What You'll Be Doing
Key stakeholder in the game’s leadership team, working directly with the other leads to achieve project goals.
Own the development roadmap, schedule, and capacity planning across all production phases.
Maintain a healthy, sustainable pace: identify risks early, adjust plans quickly, and keep the team focused.
Manage expectations from both internal and external teams and stakeholders. Proactively communicate project status, priorities, and plan changes, on a regular basis.
Establish appropriate workflows and milestones, tailored towards the needs of each feature team.
Regularly assess effectiveness of existing processes, gather team feedback, and make adjustments based on feedback and project phase needs. Maintain the right amount of structure, without adding unnecessary overhead.
What You Have
8+ years of work experience in the games industry, with at least 3+ years in a leadership role with production ownership and/or team lead responsibilities.
Experience driving all major game development phases, from pre-production, through to live operations.
Excellent project management skills: able to flexibly adapt project management tools and processes, based on the game and team needs.
Experience establishing and managing functional workflows across multiple teams, with both internal and external groups.
Effective at soliciting feedback from the team, and continuously improving processes.
Proven ability to create clarity, alignment, and momentum in cross-disciplinary teams.
Strong people leadership and emotional intelligence: able to motivate, mediate, and support teams under pressure.
A deep understanding of game development processes for Live Service Games.
Knowledge of production management software tools (JIRA, Excel, Trello, etc.).
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Chinese.
High level of professionalism and empathy.
Passion for games and being obsessed with delivering the best player experience.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Technical knowledge in automating and improving project management tools.
Broad knowledge of the F2P gaming market and current gaming trends.
Where You'll Be
This role is based in our Shanghai office. If you are not local, our relocation team would be excited to help you with your move to Shanghai,China. We provide comprehensive support not only for you, but also for your family!
–––
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
Once you're ready to apply, just send us your application through the form on the bottom of the page.
–––
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, Brawl Stars, and Squad Busters. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
The Shanghai studio
As Supercell’s first international game development studio, the Shanghai studio is one of the most exciting things happening in Supercell and a unique opportunity to join at a relatively early stage to help shape our path. Our vision is to be a world-class international studio, making new global hit games while leveraging the unique advantages of the game development scene in China and broader Asia.
Hey, you Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not sure if you should apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
P.S. Here's a video about what we do. (Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread)
