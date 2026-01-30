Product Manager, Supercell ID
We are looking for an experienced Technical Product Manager to join the Supercell ID team within our Player Platform organization. In this role you will help the team ship a wide range of improvements to our ID product, prioritizing cross-team initiatives and owning outcomes.
As a Technical Product Manager, reporting to the Supercell ID Product Lead, you will play a key role in researching, specifying and executing product improvements. This role is ideal for someone who thrives in a fast-paced environment, enjoys working with technical teams on a wide range of projects, and can work autonomously.
Supercell ID connects hundreds of millions of users to Supercell’s ecosystem. The team builds critical infrastructure and UX that links all our games and web services together into a cohesive player experience. We care about account safety, registration and login, compliance, identity, and Supercell-wide architecture for consolidating and packaging common account use cases.
What You'll Be Doing
Ship: Be accountable for the success of technical initiatives.
Collaborate: Build strong relationships with internal teams. Facilitate alignment and ensure smooth execution of initiatives.
Plan & prioritize: Collaborate on regular planning & prioritization processes.
Research & specify: Seek & deliver insights that shape our platform products.
What You Have
Experience: 5+ years of experience in software product management supporting delivery of complex multi-month initiatives involving multiple engineering teams.
Interest in gaming: Genuine enthusiasm for games & the gaming industry.
Player focus: Experience with consumer UX – working on products that everyday people use and enjoy.
Technical credibility: Professional experience working with engineering teams on technical or platform products.
Impact & Ownership: Demonstrated ability to ship impactful improvements in software products from ideation to completion.
Interpersonal & relationship skills: Strong communication skills and experience developing trust and maintaining collaborative relationships with diverse stakeholders.
Would Be Nice if You Also Have
Experience being part of a platform team focussing on identity or compliance systems.
You have worked on technical problems relating to scaling a loyalty program.
Where You'll Be
This role is based either in Helsinki or London. The Supercell ID and Player Platform team members are located both in our Helsinki and London studios.
To be successful, you'll be expected to travel between the two locations building relationships with Supercellians both in and outside of the team.
That's it about the role! Below, we've gathered some things we feel are important for you to know. Totally optional, but a highly recommended read.
About Supercell
Supercell is a games company from Helsinki, Finland, with offices also in San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, and London. You might know us as the makers of Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale, and Brawl Stars. Our mission is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that are remembered forever.
So, how do we make great games? By putting together the best teams and giving them the freedom and independence to succeed. And by taking risks, failing, sharing learnings, and killing lots of projects.
Hey, You Might Love It Here!
Independent cells and trust are at the core of our culture. But it takes more than that to make great games. We take good care of our people, providing them with the compensation, work environment, and resources they need to succeed while having fun along the way.
You Are Not Your Job Title ™
Here, you won’t need to focus on chasing titles or climbing ladders. Internally, our job titles don’t include prefixes like Senior, Junior, Principal, or Director. Recognition isn’t tied to your title, as it doesn't define the impact you can have around here.
Benefits and Compensation
Luring you in with glitter, glamour, and gems isn't what we're about. We want you to enjoy your time here fully, so we structure our compensation and benefits with that in mind. It starts with perceiving you as a human being, not a resource.
Relocation? Yes!
No matter where you’re moving from, our dedicated mobility team and partners will support you throughout your move. We’ll ensure the process is as smooth as possible for you and anyone joining you – whether they’re family members of the human or animal kind!
Not Sure if You Should Apply?
Many candidates with great skills and experience second-guess themselves. The bar is high, but if this role excites you, apply! We’re here to help you succeed. Also, we're happy to learn about any specific accommodations you may need to fully engage in our recruitment process.
Wishing you all the best,
The Supercell Recruitment team
Here's a video about what Supercell is about.
Best enjoyed with salmiakki and rye bread!
